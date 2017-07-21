How do we measure the evolving will of the people?

The 2017 Liberal Democrat manifesto boldly sets out in section 1.1 the intention to hold a second referendum on EU membership (or indeed, a first vote on the Brexit deal). As a LibDem supporter and remainer in an area which voted 70% to leave, I was simultaneously pleased and worried at the announcement.
When asked by Nick Robinson on the BBC Question Time Leaders Special about the second referendum, Tim Farron made it clear that the result of the referendum is respected, though the people ‘didn’t vote for destination’. Whether true or not, I believe that the type of Brexit that the majority of people voted for needs ratifying in some way, which one could argue a second referendum could allow.
But much more importantly, the question of overturning Brexit, in my opinion is entirely reliant on a second referendum. Polly Toynbee wrote an insightful and interesting piece for the Guardian a few days ago. She argues that a second referendum is naturally divisive, and that an ‘indefinite limbo’ could be ‘the least worst option’. Whilst I entirely agree that referenda are by their very nature divisive, particularly close ones, I disagree with the idea of a second referendum being wrong. I believe that Brexit can only be overturned by the will of the people to avoid the potential backlash over the perception that the ‘political elite’ have ignored people who feel long-forgotten by the system. The only means to avoid the backlash is to allow the will of the people to overturn the will of the people.
However, whether there is a taste for it is unclear, and what it would take for the minority Conservative government to call one is undetermined. Opinion Polls are famously unreliable at the present. One can pick and choose an opinion poll based on their opinion on a second referendum. For example, YouGov suggest that the support for a second referendum sits at 31%, whilst against sits at 58%. Conversely, Opinium suggests that the support for a second referendum is growing, now sitting at 41% compared to against at 48%.
One could of course argue that the election successes of the Liberal Democrats and Green Party, which both ran on manifestos promising a second referendum, is a sufficient barometer for the taste for a second referendum. But to do so, as many indeed do the other way around, is to overly simplify an election which became shaped much more heavily by other, polarising variables than by Brexit.
Through this miasma of attempting to understand the reason as to why people voted as they did, there is really no accurate measurement or conclusion that can be drawn about how successful a second referendum would be.
I believe that there needs to be consideration, and public declaration by the Government as to what would be the most accurate measurement as to any change in public opinion about Brexit, in order to truly reflect the evolving will of the people as the facts and complexities around the reality of leaving the European Union come to light.
* Edward Goater is a Liberal Democrat member
Brexit is damaging the country more every day. I’m not sure we have time for a second referendum. We should be spending less time talking about the difficulties of leaving, and more time selling the benefits of being in the EU
We should firstly advocate what we as a party and individuals think is right – and with commitment and passion.
For me there is greater economic prosperity in greater freedom to trade. And greater prosperity means more money for hospitals, schools and pensions. It seems barmy that you can move goods 30 miles in one direction with no barriers but won’t be able to move them 30 miles in the other just because it is across the channel. No matter how soft a brexit there will be a whole new layer of bureaucracy.
As the article points out it is now roughly level between those who want a second referendum and those that don’t with movement towards a referendum.
But there seems to be a strong constitutional point that should be particularly important to us as democrats. Major constitutional changes now are decided by referendums. None of us knew at the time of the referendum or knows today what the deal will involve. We should therefore have our democratic right to have our say.
Toynbee worries me more by the day. She is allowed a political debate but not it seems the masses – grow up Polly. If history teaches us any thing it is if there is one thing more divisive than democracy and referendums it is no democracy. Are we really a more divided society than during the Thatcher years? And why is engagement in the political process a bad thing?
As Churchill said democracy is the worse form of government until you consider all the others.
We need a referendum about whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit.
The second referendum appears to be a constitutionally clean way out, but has significant practical issues.
Firstly, it is unclear whether anytime before March 2019 a “final” deal can be described in sufficient detail. Even if it can, the economic consequences will again be very controversially discussed. Furthermore, the ballot paper would have to reference the published contract which is unlikely to be below “tens of thousands” of pages. Is it constitutionally permissible to ask the public a question it is unable to be familiarize itself with? In analogy, also the 2016 referendum was questionable: brief but incomprehensible in its consequences. Can it therefore be right to cancel out one unconstitutional exercise with another one?
An even bigger problem lies with the EU-perspective. It would be eminently logical for Mr Barnier to ask Mr Davies: are you acting as authorized representative of a committed UK Government, or are we negotiating an option for your citizens to elect or reject? We know Mr Davies’ answer. These two scenarios are fundamentally different games.
Having a possible public rejection of the negotiating result visibly in the UK political debate is good in terms of derailing Mr Davies’ efforts, but at some point, the EU will require clarification about the UK gameplan.
Now let’s assume a second referendum becomes a majority view and the official UK Government position (and that all 27 EU members accept this game). Now Mr Barnier will ask two questions: 1. If the UK public accepts our negotiation result, are all subsequent steps crystal-clear? – We cannot go back negotiating after that. 2. If the UK public rejects our negotiation result, can you guarantee me that the UK will be a constructive and loyal member for the forseeable future (meaning at least 20 years)? What would Mr Davies say?
What would happen if the UK public accepts, but then the European Parliament or any memberstate says no?
My conclusion is: MPs will have to do what they are elected and paid for: decide on the fate of the United Kingdom (by necessity in informal alignment with EU institutions and Governments), and convince the public of the wisdom of their decision.
For a clarity the yougov poll referred to in the article is a year old cattied out a week after the referendum and there has subsequently been a recent survation poll ( the most accurate pollster at the general election) showing 53% for a second referendum and 47% against http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/british-people-changed-minds-brexit-second-referendum-poll-finds-a7795591.html
This ‘indefinite limbo’ sounds like considering. You can argue that YOU GOV(even if it is an old poll) has its vested interests in aiming for one outlook and OPINIUM for another. The result they aim for can depend on the the wording of the question asked to answer. Also the sort of public they ask ie over the phone, on the net or the sort of people asked on the street,countless scenarios that could go anywhere. As far as polls are concerned they will all have to show figures over, for example, 60% to decide on a clear outcome. The position is changing as people see the consequences of Brexit.
@ Arnold Kiel
I think you are overcomplicating things!
Clearly Davis and the British Government are operating as representatives of British people as they always do internationally and the deals negiotated after to be ratified in some form by Britain and the British people.
This deal will have to be agreed by the British people. It is a question whether it should be 650 people in Parliament or 60 million in the country.
We have before taken decisions about Europe by the people as a whole.
Clearly the British people can overturn their previous decisions – they are sovereign – just as they did last year.
@ David evershed
Surely we need a referendum on whether to have a referendum about whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit :)!
The general public shouldn’t be so fickle. We have a government who are carrying out the will of the majority of people who voted for Brexit. I for one wouldn’t vote in a second referendum out of principal, and that would be that we don’t have true democracy so voting becomes irrelevant. Stop whinging and get behind the government and get on with making Brexit work. By the way, you won’t know what Brexit looks like until we are totally out of the EU.
@nigel hunter
See
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=884qXhIqsKU
And what the EU is really about
@ Yvette
“The general public shouldn’t be so fickle”
Absolutely it should never have changed its mind about the 1976 referendum
Stop whinging and get behind the government and get on with making Brexit work”
@yvette
(Continued – sorry pressed the wrong button)
“Stop whinging and get behind the government and get on with making Brexit work”
Absolutely it was outrageous that UKIP and Nigel Farage didn’t get behind the government and make our EU membership work.
When I last looked the British liked a good whinge – still I am sure there is some EU directive that will ban it when we decide to remain.
I believe we have freedom of speech in this country that allows us to point out when we think our leaders and fellow citizens have got it wrong – or do leavers want us to become North Korea when we leave?
Would UKIP and Nigel Farage have been silent if they had lost? Of course not!!!