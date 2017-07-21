How do we measure the evolving will of the people?

The 2017 Liberal Democrat manifesto boldly sets out in section 1.1 the intention to hold a second referendum on EU membership (or indeed, a first vote on the Brexit deal). As a LibDem supporter and remainer in an area which voted 70% to leave, I was simultaneously pleased and worried at the announcement.

When asked by Nick Robinson on the BBC Question Time Leaders Special about the second referendum, Tim Farron made it clear that the result of the referendum is respected, though the people ‘didn’t vote for destination’. Whether true or not, I believe that the type of Brexit that the majority of people voted for needs ratifying in some way, which one could argue a second referendum could allow.

But much more importantly, the question of overturning Brexit, in my opinion is entirely reliant on a second referendum. Polly Toynbee wrote an insightful and interesting piece for the Guardian a few days ago. She argues that a second referendum is naturally divisive, and that an ‘indefinite limbo’ could be ‘the least worst option’. Whilst I entirely agree that referenda are by their very nature divisive, particularly close ones, I disagree with the idea of a second referendum being wrong. I believe that Brexit can only be overturned by the will of the people to avoid the potential backlash over the perception that the ‘political elite’ have ignored people who feel long-forgotten by the system. The only means to avoid the backlash is to allow the will of the people to overturn the will of the people.

However, whether there is a taste for it is unclear, and what it would take for the minority Conservative government to call one is undetermined. Opinion Polls are famously unreliable at the present. One can pick and choose an opinion poll based on their opinion on a second referendum. For example, YouGov suggest that the support for a second referendum sits at 31%, whilst against sits at 58%. Conversely, Opinium suggests that the support for a second referendum is growing, now sitting at 41% compared to against at 48%.

One could of course argue that the election successes of the Liberal Democrats and Green Party, which both ran on manifestos promising a second referendum, is a sufficient barometer for the taste for a second referendum. But to do so, as many indeed do the other way around, is to overly simplify an election which became shaped much more heavily by other, polarising variables than by Brexit.

Through this miasma of attempting to understand the reason as to why people voted as they did, there is really no accurate measurement or conclusion that can be drawn about how successful a second referendum would be.

I believe that there needs to be consideration, and public declaration by the Government as to what would be the most accurate measurement as to any change in public opinion about Brexit, in order to truly reflect the evolving will of the people as the facts and complexities around the reality of leaving the European Union come to light.

* Edward Goater is a Liberal Democrat member