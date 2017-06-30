How should we approach future coalitions?

If we do decide to take part in future Coalitions, one thing that does need to be resolved is how to approach them. Make no bones about it – we were nearly annihilated. Play it like that again, and we could be doomed to oblivion. Yet if we choose never to go into Government again, we’re doomed to impotence. Scylla and Charybdis had nothing on this.

Last time the voters viewed us as having “got into bed with the Conservatives” rather than partners in something different. The Rose Garden set the image: a love-in rather than a business partnership. One with us seen as the weak partner: dominated rather than dominant. This might elicit sympathy, but voters won’t flock to who they see as the victim. They seek out strength in their leaders. Consider how Labour portrayed Nick Clegg (unfairly) in “The Incredible Shrinking Man” in 2014’s European Elections.

We’ve had analyses on what went wrong. Nick Harvey’s “After the Rose Garden” has detailed prescriptions and is well worth a read. George Kendall posted ideas in the direction I was thinking, and Bill le Breton highlighted that a workable and successful approach already exists for hung Councils, hung Parliaments and hung Assemblies in “Life in the Balance”, by ALDC.

Things that come out again and again include making the transactional nature clear, exposing linkages with wins, losses and trade-offs. Keeping your distance (an arrangement, not a marriage) makes it harder to portray you as weak and dominated.

We must be seen to have strength, to be a partner rather than a prop. That we are seen to be making something different from a Labour-dominated or Conservative-dominated Government, and partners in directing it. We must show that a Coalition is something different.

Last time we came across as the flavouring on a Conservative meal.

In 2017, Corbyn, for all his flaws, came across as a strong option. We lost half our remnant vote from 2015 in the churn. While we gained from unhappy ex-Labour, ex-Conservative, and ex-Green voters, we lost over a million who voted for us in 2015.

Why? Was it that that we’d ruled out Coalition and could be portrayed as irrelevant? Was it that we were such a small party now and not worth sticking with? Why did we lose people who’d stuck with us in the disaster of 2015? Was it the negative aspects of the Progressive Alliance? After all, for Labour, at least, that’s simply a flag of convenience to try to pick up anti-Tory votes they consider to be theirs by right, and we gifted them many votes while getting few back from them.

Fortunately, a Hung Parliament can increase our relevance, especially with the narrative that we’re increasing in size again. We’ve exercised our independence and been talked about as relevant. Any future “Progressive Alliance” should be limited to parties who sign up to delivering electoral reform, with no ifs or buts. We do, however, need to make electoral reform not look like us being obsessed with something arcane and detached from everyday concerns, or simply in our own self-interests.

With whom can we go into Coalition in future?

That’s the wrong question – it defines us against others again, presupposes the options to be fundamentally Conservative or Labour Governments flavoured by us, and makes us the supplicants. The question should be: who will go into Coalition with us? We lay down our requirements, clearly and in advance. For example:

“We will work practically and pragmatically with anyone who will work with us to follow realistic and transparent economic policies, protect the poorest and most vulnerable, provide the needed change to politics, and respect our red lines. We don’t care what rosette they wore before the election: red, blue, green, or sky-blue pink with yellow dots. It will be an arrangement to deliver competent governance and deliver our policies, it will be explicitly time-limited, and we will regularly review it. It will not be a Labour Government or a Conservative Government propped up by us; it will be a Coalition Government, and that’s something different.”

* Andy Cooke is an ex-RAF Engineer and analyst who joined the Lib Dems after the Coalition. He has campaigned in the Richmond Park by-election, and in OxWAb and Bath in the 2017 General Election