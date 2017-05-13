How the Lib Dem Press Office spent Eurovision

The Lib Dem Press Office’s work rate at the moment is nothing short of phenomenal. They are putting out so many press releases and comments. It’s all good stuff.

Despite working even more flat out than usual for pretty much a moth, it’s been good tonight to see that they haven’t lost their sense of humour.

Eurovision is a bit like Lib Dem Christmas and whoever was running the press office’s Twitter account was certainly in the festive spirit.

Eurovision soon! Who can believe it is 20 years since Paul Nuttall brought it home with that fantastic rendition of 'Love Shine a Light'. — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 13, 2017

It’s nice to know that they are thinking ahead, too. Although heaven help us…

Is that an actual mirror moon? Seems like a potential prop for a manifesto launch…. #Eurovision — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 13, 2017

And they got involved in a scrap, too. Although I suspect their crystal ball is a wee bit wonky:

You'll thank us when we get ALL the points https://t.co/N4iav6dK19 — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 13, 2017

And they tried to pick a fight with Labour:

Once again we are seeing complete ambivalence from @labourpress on European issues. No #Eurovision chat at all. — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 13, 2017

Roisin Miller pointed out a difference in approach with the Conservatives.

Spot which press office is on the wine this eve. pic.twitter.com/HSrQCG9MgE — RoisIN Miller (@roisinmiller) May 13, 2017

Actually, I’d be disappointed if they were only on wine. Tacky cocktails, surely?

We now know why they’ve been quiet for a bit.

Ah a voting system even we have to read the explanation to…. #Eurovision — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 13, 2017

Brexit, you’ll be happy to know, does not affect our participation.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings