Caron Lindsay

How the Lib Dem Press Office spent Eurovision

By | Sat 13th May 2017 - 10:43 pm

The Lib Dem Press Office’s work rate at the moment is nothing short of phenomenal. They are putting out so many press releases and comments. It’s all good stuff.

Despite working even more flat out than usual for pretty much a moth, it’s been good tonight to see that they haven’t lost their sense of humour.

Eurovision is a bit like Lib Dem Christmas and whoever was running the press office’s Twitter account was certainly in the festive spirit.

It’s nice to know that they are thinking ahead, too. Although heaven help us…

And they got involved in a scrap, too. Although I suspect their crystal ball is a wee bit wonky:

And they tried to pick a fight with Labour:

Roisin Miller pointed out a difference in approach with the Conservatives.

Actually, I’d be disappointed if they were only on wine. Tacky cocktails, surely?

We now know why they’ve been quiet for a bit.

Brexit, you’ll be happy to know, does not affect our participation.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Jennie 14th May '17 - 10:12am

    Working flat out for a moth, eh? Rotten moth. I bet it doesn’t even pay them properly 😉

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJudy Abel 14th May - 10:07am
    @Hywel - I think you probably need both, like Blair landslide in 1997 - caught the mood and was offering coherent policy vision - and...
  • User AvatarRobert C 14th May - 10:06am
    @Alex MacFie The operative term here is "very few" - and those only where Lib Dems are a major challenger.
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 14th May - 10:00am
    @David Evans: NO, I have faced up to that. I just disagree with your approach of constant harking back to it and carping without proposing...
  • User AvatarRichard Fortescue 14th May - 9:51am
    'One barrier to being able to make the most of education is poor mental health. Willie has been talking for some time about a constituent...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 14th May - 9:48am
    If you still use Windows XP you can expect nothing but trouble. Coalition of Chaos - Government IT support Coalition of Chaos - NHS underfunding...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 14th May - 9:47am
    Cassie B - who has been saying we are all doomed - except you?
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds