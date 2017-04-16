How to win people over to the Liberal Democrats

When I’ve heard strong disagreements about Brexit, whether the coalition was a good idea or not, or who should be welcome in the party, I’ve often thought of this video from Christians in Politics.
It features our very own Sarah Dickson, Director of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum.
It has a simple message. The importance of disagreeing well.
It’s an important message, not just for Christians or just for Easter. And it’s important for everyone involved in politics.
If we want to change the country in a democracy, we need to change minds. And you don’t change minds by insulting people.
So if we want to persuade people who voted for Brexit, but are open to changing their minds, let’s disagree well.
If we want to persuade former Lib Dem supporters, who left us over the coalition to support us again, let’s disagree well.
And if we meet people who currently support other parties, and we want them to support the Liberal Democrats, let’s disagree well.
* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
That’s good advice , George. And I do tell myself the same thing. But sometimes I do let myself down. I get so frustrated when people say stupid things. Like complaining that the Government ought to pay off its debts and stop printing money etc etc.
Where do they think money comes from in the first place? If they look in their wallets they can see it’s all printed, albeit now on plastic notes, and carries the stamp of the Bank of England. Entirely owned by the government! So our monetary assets have to be Government liabilities or Government debt.
But I do resolve to count ten every time I hear phrases like “the Government has maxed out on its credit card”. It really hasn’t. That argument gets us all into so much self inflicted trouble that its hard to overstate just how much!
What a nice video 🙂
There is far too much of a tendency in politics to vilify members of other parties, and attribute the worst possible motives to them, rather than recognising that perhaps they are sincerely doing what they believe to be right. We should remember that being mistaken is not the same as being evil.
For example, sadly, in the Brexit debate, there is a tendency among Remainers to attribute the worst possible motives to people who voted Leave, assuming that they must be racist and anti immigrant, when in fact they may have voted Leave for very liberal reasons. It was disappointing that some of Tim Farron’s statements after the referendum result seemed to portray the Brexit debate as a conflict between good and evil, when really it is just a conflict between people with different, sincerely held, views about whether or not it is best for Britain to be in the EU – an issue on which surely most people know, deep down, that there are valid arguments on both sides.
I am one of those who will now probably vote Lib Dem next time around, despite swearing never to do so again after the Coalition!!.
The reasons are largely that Labour is beyond hope till Corbyn goes, I blame the Tories for the Brexit fiasco and in retrospect the Coalition now doesn’t seem so bad as it did at the time.
I come in peace when I say that your leader, decent though he is, is holding you back. The Lib Dems have a fairly narrow window of opportunity to replace Labour as the opposition I genuinely think that a leader of the calibre of Ashdown, Kennedy or Steel could push the party over the tipping point and Labour could decline almost as rapidly as they did in Scotland.
Unfortunately I think the window closes when Corbyn goes. One real consequence of the Lib Dem’s drubbing in 2010 that was not seen as clearly at the time was the leadership pool became very very small and to be honest I don’t see any of the remaining 8 as being the one to take the Lib Dems on to replacing Labour.
Anyway I wish you luck, I think you will gain ground but I can’t help thinking a huge opportunity is going begging.
You have managed to say exactly what I have been thinking for some time, George. Well said. Can I just say to Olly, I hope its welcome back, and please don’t underestimate Tim. Maybe there is something in his ordinary chap style that leaves a lot of people to underestimate him at first sight, and too many people may not get beyond that first impression. But give him time and he is going to surprise you and he may yet surpass his illustrious predecessors.