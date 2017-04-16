How to win people over to the Liberal Democrats

When I’ve heard strong disagreements about Brexit, whether the coalition was a good idea or not, or who should be welcome in the party, I’ve often thought of this video from Christians in Politics.

It features our very own Sarah Dickson, Director of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum.

It has a simple message. The importance of disagreeing well.

It’s an important message, not just for Christians or just for Easter. And it’s important for everyone involved in politics.

If we want to change the country in a democracy, we need to change minds. And you don’t change minds by insulting people.

So if we want to persuade people who voted for Brexit, but are open to changing their minds, let’s disagree well.

If we want to persuade former Lib Dem supporters, who left us over the coalition to support us again, let’s disagree well.

And if we meet people who currently support other parties, and we want them to support the Liberal Democrats, let’s disagree well.

* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.