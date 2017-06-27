How we can tell our modern liberal story

Existential introspection is a special process for political parties, usually reserved for the aftermath of major electoral events and therefore, gracefully, at least a few years apart. Well thanks to our third UK-wide trip to the polling booths in as many years, we’re right back here again – and this time with the added excitement of selecting a new leader, for only the second time in three years!

There’s been lots of chat about what’s been going wrong and what we need to do in the future, but I think there’s been a consensus building around at least one idea: we must start telling our own compelling liberal story and stop defining ourselves in opposition to things.

I agree – but in my view that’s not a new idea either. It’s been a common complaint for as long as I can remember and, in fairness, initiatives like Your Liberal Britain are trying to address it. But we’ve still not quite cracked how to share with people that feeling we all have – a sense of belonging to a cause that’s distinctive from the other major parties. Here’s how I think we can do it.

First off, we must understand that a story isn’t only made up of sentences but is told and felt. Literally speaking this means we must not fall into the age-old trap of thinking a shopping list of policies is a good enough answer. Whatever the merits of a Universal Basic Income, a new position on Europe or Land Value Tax, merely adopting a new radical policy or two won’t change our fortunes.

Instead, each major policy announcement has to contribute towards a wider story about the world we want to live in. Great policies that cut-through send a signal out to the electorate. But without a narrative wrapped around it, it is difficult to create a feeling of what we’re about.

Secondly, nobody is paying attention to politics (let alone us!) that closely, so we can’t afford to constantly chop and change that story too often – it has to be consistent over time. That goes for what our leader and HQ are saying, but also our discipline on the ground. Across the country, on each door-knock and leaflet we must be chipping in with our contribution to the party’s story.

It’s a relief that, in some ways, we made a reasonable start to telling our story in the most recent campaign. The “Open, Tolerant, United” narrative said something about our internationalism and was backed up by the distinctive offer of a way back into the European Union. Later in the campaign, we spoke about a hopeful vision of Changing Britain’s Future.

But it never really broke out into a full vision for Britain. That made our Brexit position feel like a single-issue campaign, admittedly with the interruption of the relatively popular, but decidedly separate, policy of a penny on income tax for the NHS.

This story can be built on. If Brexit is a symbol of our outward-looking internationalism, and an entry point for thousands of new members, then the second part of our story, our attitude to the global economy, is an indicator of our progressive optimism.

While the Labour and Conservative parties are both offering different forms of protection from globalisation, we are ready to embrace its opportunities. Instead of pointing the figure at a rich bogeyman or pulling up the drawbridge, our task is to offer a way forward that inspires people to embrace our complex, global future.

How do we do that in a way that leaves no one behind? That’s the third component of our story, a commitment to standing up to the powerful. We are suspicious of concentrated power. Whether it’s big companies or big governments dominating people, we will stand up to them both. We have a radical commitment to giving individuals, businesses, communities and entrepreneurs an opportunity to thrive. We do it by dispersing power as widely as is fair and practical and by creating a level playing field.

These are not yet the form of words we should use, but I do feel that somewhere in these concepts we have a coherent story to tell. We are not a beige, centrist force that is neither left nor right. We are a party that is outward-looking, ready to embrace the future and prepared to take on the powerful to create opportunity for everyone.

Whoever our new leader is, I hope they can be a banner-carrier for this modern liberalism.

* Bobby Dean was the candidate in Lewisham Deptford in 2017