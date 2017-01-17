I agree with Nick: “EU must fear havoc from both sides now”

I was surprised when the BBC in its TV news bulletins yesterday (Monday 16th of January) interviewed our Nick Clegg by way of reaction to the infamous Trump interview by Gove and Bild Zeitung. Nick said that Britons and Europeans need to realize that from Trumps Inauguration, Europa has two big powers’ presidents who wish the EU to disintegrate; his words were “who wish the EU ill”.

In a previous posting, I enumerated how Socialist parties in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have withered away; and how leaders of such parties like Corbyn and the Dutch Lodewijk Asscher (presented as a May ally in the BBC evening News, Friday 13th) are withdrawing or flip-flopping on the support their parties have given for 30 years to the Four Freedoms of the Common Market.

Today I look at the history and state of some Social Liberal parties in the EU.

In the Netherlands, D66 from 2006 survived and recovered from a serious internal crisis by unifying and battling the emergence of Geert Wilders and his PVV political party (formally launched in that years general election; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democrats_66#1986-present ). From 3 seats in parliament (with 150 seats; about the proportion of the LibDems in the Commons) we’ve surged to 12 seats in the 2012 general elections; and pollsters give us plenty of extra potential.

In Spain, part of the political and social revolt against the corrupt and paralyzing duopoly of PP (conservative, catholic) and PSOE (social-democratic), which had crushed the 1980’s social liberals CDS of ex-prime minister Adolfo Suarez (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democratic_and_Social_Centre_%28Spain%29 ), was the emergence not only of the leftwing radicals of Podemos, but also the social liberals of Ciudadános (“Citizens”), now a supporting party of the second Rajoy government (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Citizens_%28Spanish_political_party%29 and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Rajoy_Government#Investiture ).

In Austria, the formally “Liberal” FPOe showed its true colors in the years around 1990 when Jörg Haider became its leader and convinced the OeVP Christian Democrats to form a government (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Party_of_Austria#Haider_leadership_ ). In 1993, the true liberals in the FPOe resigned from the party over a xenophobic petition drive, and founded “Liberales Forum” (LiF; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_Forum; and its German Wikipedia equivalent), which immediately got “parliamentary party-status” in the Austrian parliament. FPOe left the Liberal International and LiF took its place. But LiF struggled to gain seats in parliament and councils because the old Duopoly-parties SPOe (socialists) and OeVP, and the rapidly surging FPOe (with neonazi undercurrents) diminished the available electoral space, and also because of the Austrian electoral thresholds. After not gaining any seats in the 2010 Vienna city council, it switched course and merged (2013-14) with other liberals to form NeOs ( das Neue Oesterreich; New Austria). LiF had joined the ELDR/ALDE party in the European Parliament from 2005; NeOs gained a euro-seat in 2014 as ALDE member. In 2015 it gained seats in the councils of Vienna and its suburbs, and some provincial cities. In 2016 it was part of the coalition which got the Green politician Van der Bellen elected as Austrian President, against a FPOe opponent. NeOs has consistently advocated a EU-federalist future, in 100% contradiction with the FPOe.

I don’t have to tell you how you LibDems again are fulfilling the promise of your Phoenix bird party logo after the May 2015 electoral disaster. Congratulations!

In Denmark, the social-liberal “Radikale Venstre” (RV; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danish_Social_Liberal_Party ) steadfastly refused to follow or copy the rightist-Liberal “Venstre” party in accepting a supporting role of the xenophobic, ultra-nationalist “Danish People’s Party”, DF) for its governments, but like D66 put itself as the 100% opponent of the DF (DF and Geert Wilders are old allies). In 2011-’15 when Venstre was in opposition, RV joined the Social Democrats (its usual ally since the 1990’s) in a government which showed that you don’t have to accept DF’s xenophobic dictats to govern well. RV party leader Margrethe Vestager (in 2011-’14 cabinet minister) became European Commissioner for Competition and started harassing the big boys in international business.

In Belgium, the liberal PVV (founded in the 19th century) switched from being rightist- to social-Liberal due to the conversion of its leader, Guy Verhofstadt in 1987-’91; he re-branded the party as VLD (Flemish Liberals & Democrats; from 2007 Open VLD; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Vlaamse_Liberalen_en_Democraten ). During its transformation, it absorbed the progressive wing of the “Volksunie” (VU), which split up and disappeared (the other wing, the Flemish-nationalist NVA, dominates Flemish regional politics). Both PVV and especially (Open) VLD firmly opposed the “Vlaams Blok”, extreme Flemish nationalists with family ties to Nazi collaborators in both World Wars. Verhofstadt and VU liberals like Sven Gatz (who in 2001 co-edited a volume of articles about the social-liberal tradition in Belgium and Holland; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sven_Gatz ) have been EU-federalists and staunch opponents of Vlaams Blok, the Le Pens and Farage.

In the continental countries with strong Fascist or Nazi parties in their past (Austria, Holland, Belgium, Spain) we presently see a resurgence of social-liberal and EU-federalist parties. And in the UK, the Liberals and LibDems were the only “federal” party with a staunchly pro-European line, and a tradition of opposition to rightist, xenophobic extremists like Enoch Powell, the Referendum Party of James Goldsmith, and UKIP after that.

D66 in the Netherland has launched its campaign for the General Elections in March 2017 with (in the polls) 150% of the number of seats of Asschers Labour party (PvdA). The LibDems are successfully fighting a reconstruction struggle to replace Labour like Labour replaced the Liberals in the 1920’s. In Spain Ciudadános does (and PSOE and Podemos don’t) have influence on government. And the Radikale Venstre is again in the forefront of the opposition to a Venstre-DF coalition strengthening their previous anti-immigrant and xenophobic laws. And now Trump is signaling to anti-EU populists all over Europe that he will support their destructive politics.

My proposal: let’s unite as social-liberal parties and try to become the nucleus, hard core of a pro-EU fightback against Populists, Trumpists and of course Putin and his (social) media trolls. We don’t want to break up ALDE; but we can co-operate more strongly to consolidate each other’s anti-Brexit, anti-EU breakup, and anti-Populist stands.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.