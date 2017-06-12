I was never mad at the Lib Dems and you shouldn’t be either

Going through my final exams during a general election was heart breaking. I wanted to canvass and I wanted to write, but the only thing I seemed to have time to get involved in were political debates with friends and family, and it always came back the same comment: If you’re a student, why would you vote for the Lib Dems?

I remember the day that Nick Clegg supposedly betrayed his younger voters well. I was studying for my GCSEs when a BBC news reporter announced that a video of Nick Clegg apologising had gone viral on the internet and, although I was planning on sending off a UCAS application in a couple of years, I wasn’t angry at the Lib Dems. Yet it seems that many still are.

Going to university isn’t a right granted to us when we are born and it would be unfair to expect those who haven’t attended to fund a student’s education, when they themselves could be paying taxes to the government and improve the quality of our public services. Unfortunately, not every career allows people to work their way up and requires a degree, but if that is the type of career we want, then it is fair that we take out a loan to fund ourselves and repay it when we have the funds to do so. The reason for this? Social mobility.

By paying for our own education, it means that the government does not need to worry about funding over two million students through university and focus solely on investing in compulsory education, namely primary, secondary and further. By having more funds for compulsory education, it means that every child has the opportunity to go to a good quality school and potentially get the grades to study at university, then take out a loan to fund their studies, even if their parents weren’t able to fund that. This means that a child, who is technically living in poverty, can one day study to become a doctor, because they have the means to access this opportunity.

Of course, the course fees are still incredibly high, but it’s important to remember that it is up to the university how to distribute their resources and, whilst history may be a cheaper course to run, medical students may need more funding so we can get the best quality doctors and health treatment late in life. Not only that, but more funding gives the university more money to build new buildings, buy the latest academic textbooks or open new departments. These fees are not only benefitting students now, but future students, as well as the future surgeons, nurses and leaders of the world.

It seems that there has been a lot of hatred towards Nick Clegg in recent years, but, as a child who got free school lunches, I know that I would never have gone to university if it weren’t for the option of taking out a loan.

* Anna Pitcher has recently finished her studies in German and Economics at the University of Sheffield. She is a member of the Liberal Democrats.