The Voice

ICYMI: Internal elections part 2 – some open to all party members

By | Wed 25th January 2017 - 2:45 pm

Tim Gordon told us last week about a new slate of internal party elections. Some posts are open to all party members. The deadline is next Monday at noon. Have a look and stand if anything takes your fancy. You will need to get two members of the old Federal Executive or new Federal Board to nominate you. Details of how to contact them are included below.

You may have noticed during the elections to Party committees late last year that there would be a second round of elections to some of our more specialised party committees, not least the Federal People Development Committee and the Federal Finance and Resources Committee.

While all members are invited to seek nominations to these committees (and a variety of other individual posts – see here for details), due to the specialised nature of these roles nominations must be made by members of either the outgoing Federal Executive (see here), or the incoming Federal Board (here). It will then be the Federal Board who will vote for who sits on these various committees. If you have any trouble getting in touch with any of the members, please contact the

Party’s Governance Officer, Chris Adams.

You will need to be nominated by two individuals and nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected].

The timeline for these elections is as follows:

16 January: Nominations open

Noon, 30 January: Nominations close

3pm, 30 January: Voting begins (Federal Board members only)

Noon, 6 February: Voting closes (Federal Board members only)

5pm, 6 February: Results announced

These elections are vitally important to ensure we have the best team possible leading efforts across the Party. Please seriously consider whether you or someone you know would be a suitable candidate for these roles. All you need to know about these elections can be found here.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDav 25th Jan - 2:44pm
    That is not what the Liberal Democrats are proposing and I doubt if we would back a referendum on that Given that, clearly, the whole...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 25th Jan - 2:41pm
    Lorenzo, I suspect Stoke is a place where lots of leaflets will be a distinct novelty (much more so than Richmond Park). That is probably...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 25th Jan - 2:37pm
    David, That is not what the Liberal Democrats are proposing and I doubt if we would back a referendum on that
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 25th Jan - 2:36pm
    A few points: 1) If we did have another referendum that would be the last for some time, certainly if people voted to Leave. We...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 25th Jan - 2:35pm
    Sushilla Good to read your reply. TheDemcratic party in the USA, my wife's country of origin, and the recently developed and formed Democratic party of...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 25th Jan - 2:29pm
    Having already voted to leave the EU in the last referendum, any second referendum would be between: a) the deal negotiated with the EU and...