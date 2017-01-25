ICYMI: Internal elections part 2 – some open to all party members

Tim Gordon told us last week about a new slate of internal party elections. Some posts are open to all party members. The deadline is next Monday at noon. Have a look and stand if anything takes your fancy. You will need to get two members of the old Federal Executive or new Federal Board to nominate you. Details of how to contact them are included below.

You may have noticed during the elections to Party committees late last year that there would be a second round of elections to some of our more specialised party committees, not least the Federal People Development Committee and the Federal Finance and Resources Committee.

While all members are invited to seek nominations to these committees (and a variety of other individual posts – see here for details), due to the specialised nature of these roles nominations must be made by members of either the outgoing Federal Executive (see here), or the incoming Federal Board (here). It will then be the Federal Board who will vote for who sits on these various committees. If you have any trouble getting in touch with any of the members, please contact the

Party’s Governance Officer, Chris Adams.

You will need to be nominated by two individuals and nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected].

The timeline for these elections is as follows:

16 January: Nominations open

Noon, 30 January: Nominations close

3pm, 30 January: Voting begins (Federal Board members only)

Noon, 6 February: Voting closes (Federal Board members only)

5pm, 6 February: Results announced

These elections are vitally important to ensure we have the best team possible leading efforts across the Party. Please seriously consider whether you or someone you know would be a suitable candidate for these roles. All you need to know about these elections can be found here.