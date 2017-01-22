NewsHound

ICYMI: Nick Clegg’s Andrew Marr interview: Post Brexit trade deals and the cannibalisation of Labour

By | Sun 22nd January 2017 - 8:43 pm

Nick Clegg was on the Andrew Marr show today talking about the opportunity that exists for the House of Commons to amend any Article 50 legislation that comes before it, the potential for post-Brexit trade deals (nothing comes close to being as good as what we have at the moment) and the state of the Labour Party. It’s failure to be a decent opposition on the biggest issue to face this country for some time will cost it, says Nick. It’ll be “cannibalised” by UKIP in the north and the Liberal Democrats in the south.

Watch the whole thing courtesy of BBC Politics here.

  • Caracatus 22nd Jan '17 - 9:11pm

    Well done Nick , talking up UKIP just before two crucial by-elections. It ill becomes someone who was so useless in Government to criticise Labour for not being a decent opposition. The fact that Clegg is on TV at all merely reflects how few MPs we have left after Cleggs leadership left us incapable of being a decent opposition.

