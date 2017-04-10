Steve Trevethan

Idlib gas attack? Is "Not Proven" currently the least worst verdict?

Scottish juries have the choice of three verdicts – Guilty, Not Guilty and Not Proven. This multiple choice is much more real to life than the “English” binary or oppositional choice of guilty or not guilty.

In non-judicial or “everyday terms” the Scottish three-way choice when facing a decision is “yes”; “no”; “I don’t know.” The Scottish choice seems to be closer to real life and so is worth using when considering and possibly taking action on matters of and relating to armed conflict which deals in death, mutilation, madness, theft and profit as well as, if not always, bravery and altruism.

Here are some questions and comments which appear to indicate that a Not Proven verdict is currently the most accurate fit before, it is hoped, an accurate analysis of responsibilities for the gas attacks is made.

How do we know what we are told and shown is reasonably genuine?

At best, we only get derivative information. Experience tells us that neither our government nor our main stream media is consistently accurate. The BBC reported the collapse of the “Third Tower” (Saloman Brothers) after the 9/11 attack before the building actually collapsed. The information presented by our government on “weapons of mass destruction”, prior to the Iraq war was also significantly inaccurate.

How could reporter Feras Karam announce the gas attack before it occurred?

Why did Mail online publish a report, “U.S. Backed plan to launch chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad regime?” (2013). (Ed : This post was deleted 3 days later.)

Why did CNN reporter Elise Labott state, “The U.S. and some European allies are using defence contractors to train Syrian rebels to secure chemical stockpiles in Syria?” (09/12/12)

If the chemical warfare agent was Sarin, why are the photographed first responders not wearing protective clothing as unprotected contact with Sarin victims kills the helper. Indeed they appear not to be even wearing gloves and do appear to be wearing sandals.

Has the chemical warfare agent been scientifically analysed?

Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?

Who are the first reporters of this attack? What is their record of accuracy and reliability in any previous reports? Might they have any vested interests in this matter?

Where is there evidence of thorough, clear and objective verification of these prime sources by our main stream media and/or government? Why is the US being so quick to launch an attack when, whatever else it might do, it assists Al Qaida and/or its derivatives?

Have “Western” reactions been based on objective information? If so, is it possible for the general public to know about it?

Might we be “believing” and/or “emotionalising” ourselves into another Iraq war?

A Not Proven verdict appears to fit best what we currently know and do not know. Not Proven verdicts encourage the continuing search for truth. The truth about this wickedness is of the greatest possible importance for everyone, especially the relatives and friends of the so sad victims.

P.S. In which ways have Western interventions helped Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.

  • Denis Mollison 10th Apr '17 - 1:02pm

    Good questions

  • Eddie Sammon 10th Apr '17 - 1:26pm

    I’m surprised by the amount of people questioning whether Assad was responsible. I haven’t heard a single independent media organisation do the same – only Syrian and Russian news.

    People should read credible news organisations. Our news organisations aren’t making this stuff up – many of our journalists would rather go to prison than be told to tell lies by the Government.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 10th Apr '17 - 1:33pm

    Mark Wright
    The party and you, would benefit from more of you politically and professionally !

    Your scientific knowledge and insight, plus your passionate responses too, are an asset.

  • Sue Sutherland 10th Apr '17 - 2:17pm

    According to the “White Helmets” they didn’t realise at first that it was a chemical attack, so the first rescuers didn’t wear any protective clothing and were themselves poisoned.

  • Jayne Mansfield 10th Apr '17 - 2:17pm

    @ Eddie Sammon,
    Without wishing to enter into an who did what argument, (I suspect that like many, I am not in possession of all the facts), journalists get kidnapped and killed in Syria, and that is where the problem lies in terms of responsible, reliable, on the spot reportage.

  • Steve Trevethan 10th Apr '17 - 2:59pm

    My thanks to L.D. Voice for publishing a piece which will and has been criticized.
    My thanks to all who have contributed to a discussion on the matters in hand which appear to me to be:
    *Free Speech
    *Our personal responsibilities to obtain the most accurate information on matters which will involve action by a government which we, as a set of citizens, like it or not, have elected.
    *Our duty to obtain some proven justice for the victims of this so wicked crime, and their relatives and friends, and to bring the proven perpetrators to visibility if not justice.
    *Our duty to reduce or eliminate optional/non-existential armed conflicts.
    “The person who PROVES me wrong is my friend.”

  • David Raw 10th Apr '17 - 2:59pm

    @ Councillor Mark Wright ” it’s a bit disappointing that LDV is now helping to propagate conspiracy stories”.

    Since when did ‘not proven’ become a conspiracy story, Councillor Wright ?

  • Chris Bertram 10th Apr '17 - 3:49pm

    “Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?”

    The press have *never, ever* been capable of telling the difference between a bomb and a shell. Nor can it ever be properly explained to them so that they will get it right next time. A bomb will be called a shell, and a shell a bomb without anybody taking the trouble to check what it really is.

    And on that bombshell …

  • expats 10th Apr '17 - 5:27pm

    Cllr Mark Wright ….On “promoting conspiracy theories”… Quite the opposite…

    No-one writing against Trump’s action is pretending to know the “truth”; it is a case of ‘wait and see’ before taking action…You, on the other hand (even admitting the history of lies from all sides) , ‘know’ that Assad is guilty……
    In 1990 we had an’eyewitness’ account from 15 yo ‘Nayirah’ and the world ‘knew’ that Saddam’s troops murdered hundreds of babies…
    In 2001, as Mr. Shaw writes, the world ‘knew’ that Saddam had WMDs…

    Why is it so difficult to wait and demand an enquiry under UN supervision…After all, in 2013 Obama waited and 4 years have passed without further such incidents…So why now?

    For me, the ‘why’ is the most unexplainable part; after all, things were going so well for Assad… Trump had just declared that Syria was not the USA’s problem, with Russian aid he was winning on all fronts and only days beforehand the US had declared his most effective opponents in the Idlib theatre (Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham) a terrorist organisation which would weaken them further…

    Why use the one weapon that would bring universal outrage?

  • Simon McGrath 10th Apr '17 - 6:06pm

    Seriously – LDV is now running stories from 9/11 conspiracy theorists?

  • Andrew McCaig 10th Apr '17 - 6:19pm

    As I said on the other thread, there is plenty of doubt over motive and I note that Cllr Wright merely repeats his speculation from there without any actual evidence.

    And really people! “All the media say so, it must be true!” We are talking about such credible witnesses as Donald Trump and Boris “£350 million” Johnson here!

    Action required proof, and we have so far seen no proof that would stand up in a court of law, while the political beneficiaries of the events are Donald Trump and above all the hard pressed and now largely extremist rebels… I do not like Assad at all, he has been murdering his own citizens for years. But I don’t understand why he would suddenly become really stupid!

  • Steve Trevethan 10th Apr '17 - 7:03pm

    That the BBC reported the collapse of the collapse of the Third Tower/ Tower 7/ The Salomon Brothers Tower nearly half an hour before it did, is a demonstrable fact. The BBC itself says it is so.
    It may or may not be part of a “conspiracy theory”.
    That is irrelevant to my article which points out that, “neither our government nor our media is consistently accurate.”
    This example of premature reporting makes the second part of that case. The lack of accurate information on WMDs we received from HMG and the main stream media makes the whole case.

  • David Raw 10th Apr '17 - 8:43pm

    @ Martin The whole point about ‘not proven’ is that there is uncertainty – hence asking for ‘facts’ is a clear non sequitur.

    If it comes down to a matter of faith or belief, then I believe Trump to be a pretty dodgy fellow with the potential for a calamitous strategy deriving from a narcissistic psychotic personality.

    You’re free to disagree if you admire him.

  • Mark Pack 10th Apr '17 - 9:03pm

    The Daily Mail story that got removed was zapped because it was libellous – the Daily Mail was taken to court over it and had to pay out big damages (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2013/jun/26/daily-mail-syrian-chemical-weapons-libel).

    The answer as to why they published it is quite straightforward: they were taken it by fake documents and as a result then deleted the story.

  • Mark Pack 10th Apr '17 - 9:08pm

    As for sarin, it has been delivered via bombs in the past, including the horrific bombing of Halabja – which, ironically, is given as an example of bombs being used to deliver sarin on the very page you link to Steve to cast doubt on why sarin would be delivered via a bomb.

