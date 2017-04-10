Idlib gas attack? Is “Not Proven” currently the least worst verdict?

Scottish juries have the choice of three verdicts – Guilty, Not Guilty and Not Proven. This multiple choice is much more real to life than the “English” binary or oppositional choice of guilty or not guilty.
In non-judicial or “everyday terms” the Scottish three-way choice when facing a decision is “yes”; “no”; “I don’t know.” The Scottish choice seems to be closer to real life and so is worth using when considering and possibly taking action on matters of and relating to armed conflict which deals in death, mutilation, madness, theft and profit as well as, if not always, bravery and altruism.
Here are some questions and comments which appear to indicate that a Not Proven verdict is currently the most accurate fit before, it is hoped, an accurate analysis of responsibilities for the gas attacks is made.
How do we know what we are told and shown is reasonably genuine?
At best, we only get derivative information. Experience tells us that neither our government nor our main stream media is consistently accurate. The BBC reported the collapse of the “Third Tower” (Saloman Brothers) after the 9/11 attack before the building actually collapsed. The information presented by our government on “weapons of mass destruction”, prior to the Iraq war was also significantly inaccurate.
How could reporter Feras Karam announce the gas attack before it occurred?
Why did Mail online publish a report, “U.S. Backed plan to launch chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad regime?” (2013). (Ed : This post was deleted 3 days later.)
Why did CNN reporter Elise Labott state, “The U.S. and some European allies are using defence contractors to train Syrian rebels to secure chemical stockpiles in Syria?” (09/12/12)
If the chemical warfare agent was Sarin, why are the photographed first responders not wearing protective clothing as unprotected contact with Sarin victims kills the helper. Indeed they appear not to be even wearing gloves and do appear to be wearing sandals.
Has the chemical warfare agent been scientifically analysed?
Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?
Who are the first reporters of this attack? What is their record of accuracy and reliability in any previous reports? Might they have any vested interests in this matter?
Where is there evidence of thorough, clear and objective verification of these prime sources by our main stream media and/or government? Why is the US being so quick to launch an attack when, whatever else it might do, it assists Al Qaida and/or its derivatives?
Have “Western” reactions been based on objective information? If so, is it possible for the general public to know about it?
Might we be “believing” and/or “emotionalising” ourselves into another Iraq war?
A Not Proven verdict appears to fit best what we currently know and do not know. Not Proven verdicts encourage the continuing search for truth. The truth about this wickedness is of the greatest possible importance for everyone, especially the relatives and friends of the so sad victims.
P.S. In which ways have Western interventions helped Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya?
* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.
Is Steve Trevethan suggesting that an elaborate film set has been on display in Syria?
Do we really know whether the Americans hit an airfield with missiles and why did the Russians concede that nerve gas had been released?
I regret that the author of this article makes reference to a website that specialises in 911 conspiracies, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architects_%26_Engineers_for_9/11_Truth
It is true that there is a lot of fake news out there but I suggest we keep an open mind and wait to see what the credible news sources say about this.
Of course in these kind of situations you can never be sure of what the truth is, even from journalists who are trying their best and who do not have their own agenda.
So I get why this is being posted, but actually it’s a bit disappointing that LDV is now helping to propagate conspiracy stories.
1. After a Russian anti-aircraft gun was used to shoot down an airliner in 2014, the Russians said for weeks it was actually shot down by Ukrainian fighter jets. Then the impartial air investigators proved beyond doubt that it was shot down by a ground-launched Russian-made BUK model AA weapon and showed photos of such a gun being driven into Ukraine the day before, and then the Russians changed their story to say it was actually the Ukrainian govt that did it…as a false flag operation.
2. After the Syrian regime used chemical weapons in 2013, the Syria ad Russia both said resolutely that no chemicals were used. Then investigators proved sarin was indeed used, but Syria and Russia changed their story and both said Assad has no chemical weapons, so it must be a false flag operation. Then after saying that for a few months Syria and Russia changed their story and admitted that actually Assad *did* have extensive chemical weapons, but now they would be disposed of.
3. So now Syria ad Russia say, predictably, a) they have no chemical weapons, and b) it’s a false flag operation.
Now, let’s say that for some insane reason the rebels are storing chemical weapons among residential buildings. The outcome of an attack that hits a chemical weapons dump will be very different to the outcome of an attack with chemical weapons themselves, because the ruptured weapons wont have detonated properly – the results of a few chemical shells/bombs releasing gas by rupturing will leave substantially intact shells with high doses of material left inside, as opposed to those dropped deliberately, which will be reduced to shrapnel with almost all of the gas released as a result. Those ruptured chemical shells would be found, and would be exceptionally dangerous – anyone coming near them for days afterwards would likely be badly exposed, and anyone touching them would die within 15 mins or so due to the copious residual.
Not also, that if the stockpile hit was of a binary precursor type, then simple rupturing would not even produce the sarin product, as they wouldnt be mixed in the right way. Also, sarin itself is fairly easy to burn (it’s mostly hydrocarbon), so any major explosion would simply destroy the sarin or precursors….
(continued)
So the author is saying… that you think that the rebels went into the bomb sites right after the attack, and found all the ruptured shell remains, and collected them and hid them all (all the while wearing full-body suits to avoid dying on the spot) and they did this without being spotted by all the media and residents with smartphones at the site afterwards, and then they hid the remains somewhere safe. And then, after doing this they fabricated a story about the planes dropping them, and did it so well that no one has yet been able to credibly pick holes in it. I’m afraid that what you’re arguing is simply very far-fetched.
* “Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?” – I’m afraid this doesnt even make any sense, there is no reason why these arent analogous because bombs also spin during fall, so binary products can be used.
* “If the chemical warfare agent was Sarin, why are the photographed first responders not wearing protective clothing as unprotected contact with Sarin victims kills the helper. Indeed they appear not to be even wearing gloves and do appear to be wearing sandals.” In hot breezy weather sarin re-evaporates quickly, and surfaces at an attacks site would be non-lethal to touch in well under an hour. If the released dose was low, could be as low as a dozen minutes before “relative” safety (i.e. helpers might still feel sick for a few days).
I’m surprised by the amount of people questioning whether Assad was responsible. I haven’t heard a single independent media organisation do the same – only Syrian and Russian news.
People should read credible news organisations. Our news organisations aren’t making this stuff up – many of our journalists would rather go to prison than be told to tell lies by the Government.
One final addendum for above on why the footage doesnt show people in protective gear: first responders to attacks would generally not know that poison gas had been used (though they might suspect it), and even if they did know they would almost certainly not know the defence precautions to use (and they wouldnt know what gent either). And even if they did know all the above, if your own family or friends are in the rubble, if you dont have gloves and breathing equipment you would still dive right in there rather than running away – such is the power of the urge to saved loved ones over the fear of death…
According to the “White Helmets” they didn’t realise at first that it was a chemical attack, so the first rescuers didn’t wear any protective clothing and were themselves poisoned.
@ Eddie Sammon,
Without wishing to enter into an who did what argument, (I suspect that like many, I am not in possession of all the facts), journalists get kidnapped and killed in Syria, and that is where the problem lies in terms of responsible, reliable, on the spot reportage.
My thanks to L.D. Voice for publishing a piece which will and has been criticized.
My thanks to all who have contributed to a discussion on the matters in hand which appear to me to be:
*Free Speech
*Our personal responsibilities to obtain the most accurate information on matters which will involve action by a government which we, as a set of citizens, like it or not, have elected.
*Our duty to obtain some proven justice for the victims of this so wicked crime, and their relatives and friends, and to bring the proven perpetrators to visibility if not justice.
*Our duty to reduce or eliminate optional/non-existential armed conflicts.
“The person who PROVES me wrong is my friend.”
@ Councillor Mark Wright ” it’s a bit disappointing that LDV is now helping to propagate conspiracy stories”.
Since when did ‘not proven’ become a conspiracy story, Councillor Wright ?
“Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?”
The press have *never, ever* been capable of telling the difference between a bomb and a shell. Nor can it ever be properly explained to them so that they will get it right next time. A bomb will be called a shell, and a shell a bomb without anybody taking the trouble to check what it really is.
@David Raw – Several of the points raised in the article, in order to justify the ‘not proven’ status, are little more than conspiracy theory currently being pushed by Putin/Assad and their supporters. E.g: first responders not wearing protective clothing; U.S. Backed plan to launch chemical weapon attack on Syria; Collapse of 3rd tower; etc. Just because your motives are honest (and I’m not doubting the author here) doesnt mean you’re not promoting conspiracy theories…
Cllr Mark Wright ….On “promoting conspiracy theories”… Quite the opposite…
No-one writing against Trump’s action is pretending to know the “truth”; it is a case of ‘wait and see’ before taking action…You, on the other hand (even admitting the history of lies from all sides) , ‘know’ that Assad is guilty……
In 1990 we had an’eyewitness’ account from 15 yo ‘Nayirah’ and the world ‘knew’ that Saddam’s troops murdered hundreds of babies…
In 2001, as Mr. Shaw writes, the world ‘knew’ that Saddam had WMDs…
Why is it so difficult to wait and demand an enquiry under UN supervision…After all, in 2013 Obama waited and 4 years have passed without further such incidents…So why now?
For me, the ‘why’ is the most unexplainable part; after all, things were going so well for Assad… Trump had just declared that Syria was not the USA’s problem, with Russian aid he was winning on all fronts and only days beforehand the US had declared his most effective opponents in the Idlib theatre (Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham) a terrorist organisation which would weaken them further…
Why use the one weapon that would bring universal outrage?
Seriously – LDV is now running stories from 9/11 conspiracy theorists?
As I said on the other thread, there is plenty of doubt over motive and I note that Cllr Wright merely repeats his speculation from there without any actual evidence.
And really people! “All the media say so, it must be true!” We are talking about such credible witnesses as Donald Trump and Boris “£350 million” Johnson here!
Action required proof, and we have so far seen no proof that would stand up in a court of law, while the political beneficiaries of the events are Donald Trump and above all the hard pressed and now largely extremist rebels… I do not like Assad at all, he has been murdering his own citizens for years. But I don’t understand why he would suddenly become really stupid!
That the BBC reported the collapse of the collapse of the Third Tower/ Tower 7/ The Salomon Brothers Tower nearly half an hour before it did, is a demonstrable fact. The BBC itself says it is so.
It may or may not be part of a “conspiracy theory”.
That is irrelevant to my article which points out that, “neither our government nor our media is consistently accurate.”
This example of premature reporting makes the second part of that case. The lack of accurate information on WMDs we received from HMG and the main stream media makes the whole case.
Steve Trevethan:
Perhaps you could spell out what you do accept as facts in all of this, otherwise you risk making it look as though everything is fictional.
@ Martin The whole point about ‘not proven’ is that there is uncertainty – hence asking for ‘facts’ is a clear non sequitur.
If it comes down to a matter of faith or belief, then I believe Trump to be a pretty dodgy fellow with the potential for a calamitous strategy deriving from a narcissistic psychotic personality.
You’re free to disagree if you admire him.
The Daily Mail story that got removed was zapped because it was libellous – the Daily Mail was taken to court over it and had to pay out big damages (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2013/jun/26/daily-mail-syrian-chemical-weapons-libel).
The answer as to why they published it is quite straightforward: they were taken it by fake documents and as a result then deleted the story.
As for sarin, it has been delivered via bombs in the past, including the horrific bombing of Halabja – which, ironically, is given as an example of bombs being used to deliver sarin on the very page you link to Steve to cast doubt on why sarin would be delivered via a bomb.
In addition to the author’s use of ludicrous conspiracies and Russian disinformation – expertly exposed by Mark Wright, he fails to understand that the Scottish ‘Not Proven’ verdict is not some sort of half way house between guilty and not guilty – it is a full acquital.
Originally Scottish courts had two verdicts ‘proven’ and ‘not proven’ and it is the ‘not guilty’ verdict that is the relatively new one – established I believe when a jury believed the prosecution had proven their case, but wished to acquit the defendant because they believed even so he was not guilty of a crime.