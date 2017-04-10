Idlib gas attack? Is “Not Proven” currently the least worst verdict?

Scottish juries have the choice of three verdicts – Guilty, Not Guilty and Not Proven. This multiple choice is much more real to life than the “English” binary or oppositional choice of guilty or not guilty.

In non-judicial or “everyday terms” the Scottish three-way choice when facing a decision is “yes”; “no”; “I don’t know.” The Scottish choice seems to be closer to real life and so is worth using when considering and possibly taking action on matters of and relating to armed conflict which deals in death, mutilation, madness, theft and profit as well as, if not always, bravery and altruism.

Here are some questions and comments which appear to indicate that a Not Proven verdict is currently the most accurate fit before, it is hoped, an accurate analysis of responsibilities for the gas attacks is made.

How do we know what we are told and shown is reasonably genuine?

At best, we only get derivative information. Experience tells us that neither our government nor our main stream media is consistently accurate. The BBC reported the collapse of the “Third Tower” (Saloman Brothers) after the 9/11 attack before the building actually collapsed. The information presented by our government on “weapons of mass destruction”, prior to the Iraq war was also significantly inaccurate.

How could reporter Feras Karam announce the gas attack before it occurred?

Why did Mail online publish a report, “U.S. Backed plan to launch chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad regime?” (2013). (Ed : This post was deleted 3 days later.)

Why did CNN reporter Elise Labott state, “The U.S. and some European allies are using defence contractors to train Syrian rebels to secure chemical stockpiles in Syria?” (09/12/12)

If the chemical warfare agent was Sarin, why are the photographed first responders not wearing protective clothing as unprotected contact with Sarin victims kills the helper. Indeed they appear not to be even wearing gloves and do appear to be wearing sandals.

Has the chemical warfare agent been scientifically analysed?

Why is a Sarin bomb referred to when it appears that, for reasons of chemical shelf life, the best distance delivery tool is a shell?

Who are the first reporters of this attack? What is their record of accuracy and reliability in any previous reports? Might they have any vested interests in this matter?

Where is there evidence of thorough, clear and objective verification of these prime sources by our main stream media and/or government? Why is the US being so quick to launch an attack when, whatever else it might do, it assists Al Qaida and/or its derivatives?

Have “Western” reactions been based on objective information? If so, is it possible for the general public to know about it?

Might we be “believing” and/or “emotionalising” ourselves into another Iraq war?

A Not Proven verdict appears to fit best what we currently know and do not know. Not Proven verdicts encourage the continuing search for truth. The truth about this wickedness is of the greatest possible importance for everyone, especially the relatives and friends of the so sad victims.

P.S. In which ways have Western interventions helped Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.