If we want to save Britain’s relationship with Europe, we mustn’t demand a second referendum

Too many people have given up on saving our relationship with Europe.

At present, things don’t look good. We’ve an incompetent government, flirting with exiting without a deal. A Prime Minister who has swayed like a weather vane, supported Remain, but, now it is expedient, advocates an extreme Brexit.

We’ve a charlatan of an opposition leader, who claims he supported our membership of the EU, but sabotaged the Labour Referendum campaign, and has since used his power as leader of the opposition to promote an extreme Brexit.

However, we shouldn’t lose heart. Brexiters are nervous, and with good reason. They know, if public opinion shifts, unprincipled politicians will turn on a sixpence.

As a party, we’ve made a referendum on exit terms the centre of our campaigning. But is that wise? Surely it’s pointless to campaign for a referendum we’d lose. Instead, our focus must be on changing minds.

Many politicians are terrified of the electorate, despite knowing full well what a disaster Brexit will be. However, if public opinion changes, and the majority demand the final say over whether the Brexit deal on offer is acceptable, most MPs will be happy to give it to them.

So how do we change minds?

Not with insults. Insulting our opponents can be cathartic, but when we resort to name calling, we’re losing the argument.

The winners of this Brexit debate will be those who can make the public angry with their opponents. If the public are angry with us for contemptuously dismissing those who voted Leave in the Referendum, we’ll lose. But if the public are angry with those who lied to get a Brexit without a workable plan, then we’ll win.

The most common attack line of our opponents is their taunt: “You want a second referendum? What do you want, the best of three? You lost, get over it!” By arguing for a further referendum, we can sound as if we’re saying to those who voted Leave: we want you to have a chance to admit you were stupid. That’s irritates people, and we can be sure that irritation will be whipped up by the Brexiters to anger.

Do we need a further referendum? A few argue that we don’t, and that parliament should just vote to Remain. That’s political illiteracy. There’s no way anyone who wants to remain an MP is going to overturn the wishes of their own constituency. The only way we’ll be able to overturn the Referendum is to win another.

But we mustn’t sound like bad losers.

Tricky. Isn’t it?

I think there’s a way round this conundrum. Instead of demanding a referendum on exit terms, we should say: “if the public want another say, because what was promised is undeliverable, they should get one.” And then we talk about the undeliverable promises of the Leave campaign.

If a Brexiter calls us undemocratic, we reply: “Are you saying, if people want another say, you would deny them one?” We can then explain why we think people should want another say.

If a Brexiter says the public don’t want another say, we say: “Not yet, but when they realise you can’t deliver what you promised, they will.” And we then show some of the impossible things they promised.

I think we can still save our relationship with Europe, but not if the conversation continues as it is. If we can change the conversation, it’s possible.

This doesn’t require the Liberal Democrats to dramatically change our message, just fine tune it. At present we’re pledging as referendum on exit terms. If we change that to: “if the people want a referendum, the Liberal Democrats demand they get one,” it’s not a big change. It doesn’t invalidate what we’ve said before. And I think it gives us a much better response to the Brexit attack lines.

The above is just what I think, but a lot of people think differently. If you’re at conference, do come along to the Social Democrat Groupfringe meeting on Monday. I know with certainty that some of the speakers on our high powered panel have different opinions, which is how it should be.

We’ve got Stephen Bush of the New Statesman, Lord Liddle of the Labour party, Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem MP, James Chapman, formerly head of staff to David Davis and political editor of the Daily Mail, and they are chaired by Baroness Sarah Ludford. Come and listen, and then tell them how you think we can save our relationship with Europe.

And, of course, do make comments below.

* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.