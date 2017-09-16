If we want to save Britain’s relationship with Europe, we mustn’t demand a second referendum

Too many people have given up on saving our relationship with Europe.
At present, things don’t look good. We’ve an incompetent government, flirting with exiting without a deal. A Prime Minister who has swayed like a weather vane, supported Remain, but, now it is expedient, advocates an extreme Brexit.
We’ve a charlatan of an opposition leader, who claims he supported our membership of the EU, but sabotaged the Labour Referendum campaign, and has since used his power as leader of the opposition to promote an extreme Brexit.
However, we shouldn’t lose heart. Brexiters are nervous, and with good reason. They know, if public opinion shifts, unprincipled politicians will turn on a sixpence.
As a party, we’ve made a referendum on exit terms the centre of our campaigning. But is that wise? Surely it’s pointless to campaign for a referendum we’d lose. Instead, our focus must be on changing minds.
Many politicians are terrified of the electorate, despite knowing full well what a disaster Brexit will be. However, if public opinion changes, and the majority demand the final say over whether the Brexit deal on offer is acceptable, most MPs will be happy to give it to them.
So how do we change minds?
Not with insults. Insulting our opponents can be cathartic, but when we resort to name calling, we’re losing the argument.
The winners of this Brexit debate will be those who can make the public angry with their opponents. If the public are angry with us for contemptuously dismissing those who voted Leave in the Referendum, we’ll lose. But if the public are angry with those who lied to get a Brexit without a workable plan, then we’ll win.
The most common attack line of our opponents is their taunt: “You want a second referendum? What do you want, the best of three? You lost, get over it!” By arguing for a further referendum, we can sound as if we’re saying to those who voted Leave: we want you to have a chance to admit you were stupid. That’s irritates people, and we can be sure that irritation will be whipped up by the Brexiters to anger.
Do we need a further referendum? A few argue that we don’t, and that parliament should just vote to Remain. That’s political illiteracy. There’s no way anyone who wants to remain an MP is going to overturn the wishes of their own constituency. The only way we’ll be able to overturn the Referendum is to win another.
But we mustn’t sound like bad losers.
Tricky. Isn’t it?
I think there’s a way round this conundrum. Instead of demanding a referendum on exit terms, we should say: “if the public want another say, because what was promised is undeliverable, they should get one.” And then we talk about the undeliverable promises of the Leave campaign.
If a Brexiter calls us undemocratic, we reply: “Are you saying, if people want another say, you would deny them one?” We can then explain why we think people should want another say.
If a Brexiter says the public don’t want another say, we say: “Not yet, but when they realise you can’t deliver what you promised, they will.” And we then show some of the impossible things they promised.
I think we can still save our relationship with Europe, but not if the conversation continues as it is. If we can change the conversation, it’s possible.
This doesn’t require the Liberal Democrats to dramatically change our message, just fine tune it. At present we’re pledging as referendum on exit terms. If we change that to: “if the people want a referendum, the Liberal Democrats demand they get one,” it’s not a big change. It doesn’t invalidate what we’ve said before. And I think it gives us a much better response to the Brexit attack lines.
The above is just what I think, but a lot of people think differently. If you’re at conference, do come along to the Social Democrat Groupfringe meeting on Monday. I know with certainty that some of the speakers on our high powered panel have different opinions, which is how it should be.
We’ve got Stephen Bush of the New Statesman, Lord Liddle of the Labour party, Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem MP, James Chapman, formerly head of staff to David Davis and political editor of the Daily Mail, and they are chaired by Baroness Sarah Ludford. Come and listen, and then tell them how you think we can save our relationship with Europe.
* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
We decided this in 1975, but people such as Nigel Farage MEP and Bill Cash MP determined to overturn the result.
I sense that the Brexiteers know the tide is changing ie information on migrants. The public are beginning to see that they are a benefit. Equally ‘The Boris’ with his news articles,One that the NHS could get its 350 million but the quote I have seen only says some money can be returned to the NHS.Boris knows that his political ambitions are at stake.
So when will we know that the public want another referendum? Are you suggesting we have a referendum to find out?
Agree with George demanding a second referendum without public support would have the same outcome .What drove the argument for leave was what the public ,particularly Labour facing working class voters who felt that unfettered EU migration was taking away their jobs and adding to their misery in a unstable zero hours economy .Have some sympathy with Tony Blairs recent comments on immigration disagree with tory comments that we should limit it to just the brightest and the best because it ignores the valuable contribution seasonal workers in agriculture, catering and tourism bring to our economy .So confidence building that what we are proposing isnt a return to an unsatisfactory status quo in our relationship with Europe does matter .That we will retain some control in the labour market possible through a visa system with migrants actually having a job offer and somewhere to live is important .We insist upon this for non EU citizens perhaps thats the sort of level playing field we should be considering for the future relationship with Europe it would certainly make it easier to stay in the single market and custom zones.
@Richard Church
At present, polls indicate there isn’t public support to a referendum on exit terms, and without that support, there’s no way that MPs will have one. So by changing our language, and calling for a referendum if people want one, we’re not really conceding anything.
As to what threshold is necessary in the polls, I don’t think we need to state exactly what level of support for a referendum is necessary. If the public have turned against Brexit, I think we’ll know.
It’ll be when the news is full of the story of a tearful middle-aged man who challenges a Tory on Question Time, and says they’ve just lost their job due to Brexit, and that Brexit lies means he may never work again.
It’ll be when previously Brexit supporting tabloids start to run stories ridiculing Brexit politicians, because they know, otherwise, they’ll lose readers.
It won’t just be the polls. The whole atmosphere will be different.
I think this will happen. My fear is the damage may not happen until it’s too late, and we’ve already left the EU.
But if we use the right approach to winning over soft Brexiters, we hasten the day. And maybe it might happen before Brexit day.
However, we could also do damage, if we’re self-indulgent, and vent our anger about Brexit, rather than act smart, and concentrate on winning over a majority.
@Neil Sandison
Agree entirely and would welcome a far more pragmatic and qualified policy in respect of support for our membership of the EU.
Don’t wait for people to change their minds. Acknowledge concerns and work with them.
I think ‘If public opinion clearly shows’ sort of wording is sufficient for triggering a call for a second referendum.
Of course the EU would have to be pragmatic also.
There is a problem here though Mr Kendall. This is, I think a very interesting article but it seems to me to miss the obvious problem and prescription. The best way to bring about a change in view on the EU is, I suggest, to make the EU something that people might want to actually vote for.
Although I know it doesn’t go down well on here there does need to be an acknowledgment that the EU is to many people, at best, something very remote and at worst something that simply does not act in their interests. Yes, it may well be that some LEAVE campaigners are rather insincere or have motivations that I do not share. That does not however mean that I can overlook the very real problems in the EU.
That includes severely asymmetric migration. That includes high net contributions whilst non-recession hit countries take in large sums. That includes EZ vs non-EZ balances of power.
Yes, it is almost certainly true that the way the UK implements some EU stuff is suboptimal and yes there certainly is a place for European level cooperation. However the stark reality is that if you are on the sharp end of the economic dislocations brought about in part by the EU’s open agenda then you really don’t have much reason to vote for more of the same.
The question is, as you correctly identify, in part one of tactics. However that does not obliterate questions about WHY it is that a lot of people see no interest in the EU. REMAIN at the referendum basically invited people to vote for More Of The Same and still too many REMAINers don’t seem to see the problem with that.
What would change in a UK that REMAINs. I wanted to hear the answer to that in the referendum. I’m still waiting.
For the record – I have for many years felt that Norway is the better model for the UK and I’d vote for the party that offers me EEA IN EU OUT.
Neil Sandison – I agree. That referendum was a thumping vote of no confidence in how successive governments have managed immigration. The question is what to do about it.