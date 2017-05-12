If you want a progressive alliance, you need to vote against Labour this time

The Liberal Democrats have officially ruled out alliances this time, but informal arrangements seem to be popping up all over the place, and it’s certain a vote for Corbyn won’t help any such alliance evolve in the future.
Vince Cable allegedly believes that there are certain Labour candidates in this election whose views ‘exactly match our own.’ If that is the case then it is rather reassuring that the current reactionary riff being performed by Corbyn and Co. is not the tune to which all of the Labour Party march.
But the problem is, that doesn’t matter. Corbyn has already said he would like to stay even if he loses the election, and that he doesn’t want alliances. So every vote for the Labour Party in any seat anywhere will become part of his narrative to suggest that rejection by the people is a mere detail, each vote a cudgel to legitimise their counter-intellectual concerns.
Socialism of the Corbyn kind is predicated on centralising power. It is an ideology of pessimism. Lib Dems like devolution and empowering the individual, an ideology of optimism.
So for any sort of progressive alliance to work, Labour must be led by someone who isn’t from the Corbyn cadre,
There is a tendency amongst many of those who call for a ‘realignment of the left’ to view the Lib Dems as evading their role as part of an alliance with Labour.
Yet Liberalism has always been more than that, better than that. Ours is a fine and fierce history.
So whether your dream is a progressive alliance, or, in common with Tim Farron, to replace the Labour Party as the major opposition to Toryism, don’t vote tactically for Labour on election day.
* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election
I broadly agree and right now the Lib Dems should hammer Labour on their pledge to increase corporation tax to 26%. The Federation of Small Businesses are complaining that Corbyn has broken a pledge to them on this. Importantly, it goes against the Corbynite narrative that they are for the many and only a few rich people will pay. It’s dishonest to paint Labour’s program as only effecting a few rich people.
They also need to stop putting all the blame for the financial crisis onto bankers. People borrowed too much money and yes there was fraud going on in the banking sector but the whole credit crunch wasn’t simply to do with fraud.
There is scope to get the moral high ground on this: against making life harder for small businesses and against scapegoating in the place of proper analysis.
And if you are stuck in Bury north make waves to get Mr Baumm thrown out of the party.
I disagree. I’d vote for who was most likely to remove the Tory in whichever seat. I would advise other people to the same. The basic problem is that taking the David Thorpe route will just lead to a bigger Tory win and the further entrenchment of damaging right wing small government advocating politics which is causing so much harm to the environment and belief that politics can change anything beyond how corporatism is stage managed. If that makes me a pseudo socialist and not a proper Liberal, then I’m not bothered by it.
I’m with Glenn. Corbyn is not a genuine threat to the UK whereas, as ever, the Tories are. We should all focus on minimising their power and influence.
There were 2 local council by elections yesterday. The Liberal Democrats in fourth place polled less than the much reduced vote for UKIP. Labour and the Conservatives both increased their support. What is going on ?
Although I agree that with Jeremy Corbyn leading the Labour party that this makes a Progressive Alliance virtually impossible, I would like to know what specific policies justify the comment: “Socialism of the Corbyn kind is predicated on centralising power. It is an ideology of pessimism.” The manifestos will be out soon and it would be interesting to pin down whether this comment has any meaning.
Ralph – Corbyn isn’t a threat right now only because he doesn’t stand a chance of winning. We shouldn’t help him hang on after defeat by conspiring to help Labour lose by less than expected.
If people thought Corbyn stood even a tiny chance of winning, the Tories would be running “vote Lib Dem, get Corbyn” messages non-stop and we would get wiped out.
Don’t give Momentum any momentum…….
It is a realignment of the centre and centre left that we need now more than the left.
I have been an advocate for it since my youthful past years in Labour and here, in the years in the Liberal Democrats.
We are attracting moderately progressive Tories as well as Labour voters .
There is much more agreement between me an some in Labour and a few in the Tories in the centre ground, than between me and the farther left of this party , let alone , Labour.
I do not have anything in common withe the farther right of any party , especially right wing ones.
The great threat to our values is coming from the right, but the fantasy politics of the left and re engaging too far with that is a non starter in these precarious political times.
No alliance can ally moderates and progressives with fantasists or extremists.
Corbyn is increasingly a decent fantasist. He has had and maybe does, have, a little too much to do with unpleasant extremists.