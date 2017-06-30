In need of an identity

I remember, many years ago, attending party conferences – then seeing reports about them, and wondering whether the journalists were at the same conference I was.
And I also remember hearing frequent suggestions that the Liberal Democrats had “no policies” even though the party produced painstakingly detailed policy documents that were debated and, by and large, adopted as policy at those very same conferences.
Perhaps people were suggesting the party had no widely known policies, or none that resonated with the public. But whatever the precise meaning, the claim that the Liberal Democrats had “no policies” seemed very strange to me then.
That was the early 90s, and things have changed. The party has even been in government, implementing some of its policies. So why do I mention it now? Well, partly because the Liberal Democrats haven’t been doing so well since being in government.
I used to think there was a mismatch between people’s perception and the reality. You’ve probably had the same experience: of seeing or hearing things about the party in the media – or, these days, on social media – that were just wrong.
Now, though, I study philosophy… and I’d like to suggest that the perception is the reality. That is, that there is no accessible “reality” beyond people’s perceptions, so our perceptions are all we ever have.
Of course, people’s perceptions of the Liberal Democrats are many and various. But at the moment those perceptions are frequently shaped by the idea that in the coalition the party’s MPs “propped up” the Tories and broke their promise about tuition fees.
I can imagine Lib Dem supporters now wanting to correct that “false” impression of the party’s time in government by listing the good things that were achieved. Remember, though, that I am suggesting people’s perceptions are the reality.
And just as a very large box of policy papers delivered to someone’s door wouldn’t disprove the notion that the Lib Dems had no policies, no amount of “evidence” will make people see the party differently.
The situation is not hopeless, though, because a person’s perceptions of something are all united by the identity it has: that is, by what it is seen as (which may in turn depend on what it is for). For instance, we all know what a car is. But people do not know what the Lib Dems are – there is no clear identity.
That vacuum is waiting to be filled. But I am not talking about “working harder to get the party’s message across” or, indeed, “rebranding”. It is much more fundamental than either of those; and a new identity must be genuine, having the support of the members and permeating everything the Liberal Democrats say and do.
To successfully establish a new identity, though, I suggest it must also be simple and distinctive: it cannot be too vague or confused, or too convoluted. And as I’ve already argued elsewhere, my recommendation is for the Liberal Democrats to be the diversity party, celebrating individuality.
A single, clear identity can help alter people’s perceptions of the Liberal Democrats because they will see the party according to that identity. To return to my example of the car, it is the difference between merely seeing its shape and size and colour, and seeing it as having a use.
It is the wrong identity. I like the idea of building our identity on the first two of your “five Principles” (http://www.the48movement.uk/2017/06/a-manifesto-for-progressive-politics.html) –
“1 We should want the best for everyone, refusing to divide people or groups into “us” and “them”.
“2 We should empower people to express their individuality and live the lives they choose, freeing them from conformity, disadvantage and oppression.”
If we became the party of diversity I can’t see any future for us. At the moment a majority of new members are pro-Remaining in the EU, while a majority of the rest are liberals with some social democrats. I hope that a majority of these are social liberals. Therefore our identity going forward should be social liberal. We want a society that works for everyone, where no one has to conform and where everyone has the resources to make real choices about the life they live. We need to have economic policies that work for everyone and reduce economic inequalities.
If I might, say , Bruce , your feeling and meaning is working better than your conclusions.
I just read your links.
I like everything you say and stand for.
Your very premise though is what concerns me.
Your raison d’etre is uniting people . But you call your site the 48 per cent movement.
Great, write off the majority who won in favour of the losers ?!
You want emphasis on identity and individuality but seem to not want to relate to the identity of individuals who turned to Brexit in hope of something , more immediate or personal than an EU superstate as they would have seen it.
I voted remain but understand Brexit as I am half Italian and a quarter Irish and know the sense of nation warts and all, is important , and mine is this one .
I am a member of the Liberal Democrats but was once upon a time in Labour and know the centre left warts and all and understand social democracy as well as Liberalism.
Identity in a fragmented , lonely disconnected world , is increasingly about individuals in groupings searching for connection , out of isolation, and there is the scope for unity.
And there is the true need to understand individuality is better served when it is fulfilment of potential.
Not running any councils, not involved in government, hardly any mps .
I cannot be other than a personal and cultural Liberal now.
I would like to be a political and social one too.
And acomplish and do something worthwhile.
Many thanks for these comments. I really appreciate the feedback.
@Lorenzo Cherin
You may well be right that there’s a problem with ‘The 48 Movement’ name because it will sound to many people like it’s only for the 48 percent who voted to remain in the EU – which is not my intention.
The name came from an article by Vince Cable (see http://www.the48movement.uk/p/about-this-site.html for details), and from my desire to offer hope to those who lost the Brexit vote – and then build a new consensus that would be as wide as possible, so not just for the 48 percent.
I hope nothing I’ve said has “written off” the majority who won the vote – or anyone else. If I have done, I apologise.
“I am suggesting people’s perceptions are the reality.”
Yes Brian – very much so.
What’s done is done.
Re education of ‘common folklore’ is extremely difficult, some would say almost impossible for a party with so little national airtime and a generally hostile media.
It would occur at geological pace if at all.
Therefore, 2 ways as I see it (maybe both together)
1. Build from the ground up – acting as a facilitator to help people (in their communities) make each other’s lives better.
This addresses Lorenzo’s excellent point above:
“Identity in a fragmented , lonely disconnected world , is increasingly about individuals in groupings searching for connection”
2. Nationally, we simply absolutely have to come up with a clear identity which is does not pitch one community/demographic/grouping against another.
This is so against what Liberals/Social Democrats stand for and is and will be seen as divisive.
If the public can’t see what we stand for now/going forward as we haven’t told them/can’t agree/decide, then the *perceptions* which *are* their reality will simply remain.
We will then never build trust, Loyalty and be allowed to move on from “old perceptions” and Liberals will continue to vote for other parties.
A clear identity may indeed then persuade liberal democrats to vote Liberal Democrat party!
This is topical. Former MP for Bath Chris Patten has just published a book First confession, “Who am I? Who are we?” a search for his own identity. I confess that I paid full price for a hardback copy yesterday instead of waiting for it to be remaindered or borrowing it from Kent County Library, or both.
John Major described him as “Voter Friendly” and made him Tory Party chairman. A member of our party from Bath I met at a bye-election somewhere was briefer in four letters. I knew that Chris Patten MP (not to be confused with John Patten ,a former Conservative Member of Parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon) had aspired to Cabinet and agreed with the Chancellor (Nigel Lawson) that the poll tax was a bad idea. When the First Lord of the Treasury told him he could be in the Cabinet if supported the poll tax he did what she asked and is still wondering why.
He is also a name-dropper. He has met the current Pope. Princess Anne is not mentioned in this book. What are the dogs called? Whisky and Soda? or did they belong to someone else? Anyway, pet passports are among his legislative achievements. He did not want them imprisoned for 6 months when he returned from Hong Kong.
@Mike S
Many thanks for your response.
I especially agree with your suggestion that: “Nationally, we simply absolutely have to come up with a clear identity which is does not pitch one community/demographic/grouping against another.”
Very well put.
@Richard Underhill
I played a *very* small part in helping Don Foster defeat Chris Patten in Bath in 1992!
Scrolling back over the last couple of week’s articles on this website is a bit depressing.
Inevitably there’s a bit of Brexit and a couple of responses to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, but the articles are overwhelmingly expressions of existential angst and introspective organisational navel gazing by and on behalf of the party.
Apart from an article about torture and one about mental health deaths, which have yet to provoke a lot of discussion, there is very little about “stuff”, i.e. the issues effecting all of our daily lives and those of people in this country, and the policies to address them.
Surely the way to establish an identity for the party in the minds of voters is to stop talking about the party and to start talking about those things that voters are interested in: schools, hospitals, taxes, transport, care, etc. etc. etc. And even a bit of Brexit!
@Peter Watson
I’d certainly plead guilty to existential angst, not just in what I’ve said here but generally.
But to deal with your point, which I think is an important one: I’m trying to explore what might get voters interested in, and listening to, what Liberal Democrats have to say about the things you list, “schools, hospitals, taxes, transport, care, etc.”
I got an email from James Gurling today and was surprised to see he is still in is post.
How come he hasn’t resigned? Our GE campaign was dire. Has he no responsibility or shame?