In need of an identity

I remember, many years ago, attending party conferences – then seeing reports about them, and wondering whether the journalists were at the same conference I was.

And I also remember hearing frequent suggestions that the Liberal Democrats had “no policies” even though the party produced painstakingly detailed policy documents that were debated and, by and large, adopted as policy at those very same conferences.

Perhaps people were suggesting the party had no widely known policies, or none that resonated with the public. But whatever the precise meaning, the claim that the Liberal Democrats had “no policies” seemed very strange to me then.

That was the early 90s, and things have changed. The party has even been in government, implementing some of its policies. So why do I mention it now? Well, partly because the Liberal Democrats haven’t been doing so well since being in government.

I used to think there was a mismatch between people’s perception and the reality. You’ve probably had the same experience: of seeing or hearing things about the party in the media – or, these days, on social media – that were just wrong.

Now, though, I study philosophy… and I’d like to suggest that the perception is the reality. That is, that there is no accessible “reality” beyond people’s perceptions, so our perceptions are all we ever have.

Of course, people’s perceptions of the Liberal Democrats are many and various. But at the moment those perceptions are frequently shaped by the idea that in the coalition the party’s MPs “propped up” the Tories and broke their promise about tuition fees.

I can imagine Lib Dem supporters now wanting to correct that “false” impression of the party’s time in government by listing the good things that were achieved. Remember, though, that I am suggesting people’s perceptions are the reality.

And just as a very large box of policy papers delivered to someone’s door wouldn’t disprove the notion that the Lib Dems had no policies, no amount of “evidence” will make people see the party differently.

The situation is not hopeless, though, because a person’s perceptions of something are all united by the identity it has: that is, by what it is seen as (which may in turn depend on what it is for). For instance, we all know what a car is. But people do not know what the Lib Dems are – there is no clear identity.

That vacuum is waiting to be filled. But I am not talking about “working harder to get the party’s message across” or, indeed, “rebranding”. It is much more fundamental than either of those; and a new identity must be genuine, having the support of the members and permeating everything the Liberal Democrats say and do.

To successfully establish a new identity, though, I suggest it must also be simple and distinctive: it cannot be too vague or confused, or too convoluted. And as I’ve already argued elsewhere, my recommendation is for the Liberal Democrats to be the diversity party, celebrating individuality.

A single, clear identity can help alter people’s perceptions of the Liberal Democrats because they will see the party according to that identity. To return to my example of the car, it is the difference between merely seeing its shape and size and colour, and seeing it as having a use.