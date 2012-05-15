In praise of Councillor Neil Hughes – 56 Up

If you missed it, it is worth watching the first episode of 56 Up on ITV Player. Aired last night, it is the latest in Michael Apted’s Seven Up series, which filmed a group of seven year olds in 1964 and has since caught up with them every seven years.

One of the group is Liberal Democrat Councillor Neil Hughes, who represents Shap ward on Eden District Council in Cumbria. Neil was previously one of our councillors in Hackney and is also a lay preacher. As you can see from last night’s film, the Seven Up series has followed Neil round different parts of the country as he underwent a period of homelessness and work searches over the years.

Last night’s programme was a joy to behold. We saw Neil in his ward and proudly showing off a toilet block for which he had fought long and hard, speaking at a council meeting and enjoying a local event.

It gives this Liberal Democrat great pride to see that Neil Hughes has so obviously found his niche in Cumbria and that this includes being an (obviously) exemplary councillor.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.