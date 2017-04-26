In this campaign let’s not focus too hard on Brexit: other things matter to people too

As well as appealing to the 48% of voters who are deeply disenchanted with Brexit, I think there are many other policy areas we need to focus on, if we are to make an electoral breakthrough.
In this week alone, there have been three fatal stabbings in London, innocent people (all men) aged 17, 40 and 60, robbed of their lives because of mindless violence. We have to show that we care about violence and people having the right to live in peaceful streets and neighbourhoods.
Let’s also tackle the inequitable housing situation, whereby overseas buyers are buying up London’s properties at prices that are completely unaffordable for locals – who often aren’t even given a chance to buy them before they are marketed overseas, as apparently happened with the new Heygate development in South East London. Switzerland has placed restrictions on foreign buyers, why can’t we?
And what of mental health services? They are sparse, and not always joined up, and young people are suffering disproportionately, faced, as they are, with so many pressures – many of which we adults are sadly responsible for. Excessive exam pressures, a lack affordable housing, family breakdown, bullying and awful working conditions in some part-time jobs are all fuelling anxiety in young people. Many can also no longer afford dental services, and social care is excruciatingly, and unjustly, expensive for those that have to pay. We need to address this urgently.
What about rail fares? Rail travel is completely overpriced, especially on commuter routes. An annual season ticket from Swindon to London is almost £8,500 a year. A peak hour single from Bath to London is around £90. Unfortunately some people just have to pay that because our national lack of a regional policy means there is a high concentration of better-paid jobs in the South East, strangling the life out of the surrounding regions.
People, I would argue, also need more annual leave and flexible working patterns. Why not allow everyone to take up to two (or more) weeks’ additional unpaid leave each year for family reasons and caring duties, instead of using up their holiday? People need more time to live, care, rest and be creative – as well as working, especially with today’s pace of life.
And what about the environment? Admittedly the Mayor of London is now taking action on air pollution, but are other cities doing as well? And with increases in high-density housing are we making enough provision for green spaces at ground level for people to walk, and children to play in? Some parts of London are like high-rise glass and concrete deserts. And have we forgotten about protecting our biodiversity? Ninety-five per cent of wildflowers are now found in roadside verges rather than the countryside. Whatever happened to conservation?
Some things have improved and we should acknowledge that. London’s Tube and bus services are infinitely better than they were a few decades ago. We certainly need to admit to progress where we see it, and not just to focus on the negative. However, libraries are closing, playgrounds are not being maintained and once affordable activities such as adult education classes, are out of reach of many.
Brexit is going to impact horribly on all these things because of the terrible toll it will take on our economy, jobs and scientific community. However, we still need to make our case in terms of the things that matter most tangibly to individuals and families now.
And if we need to raise taxes – so be it. The Danes pay more tax than we do, but they are happier than we are according to every international survey, because the state looks after people well. We need to make quality of life – and not just Brexit and purchasing power – our number one priority in this election campaign. If we want to be a mainstream party we need to respond to mainstream concerns. This doesn’t mean taking the middle road though – it actually means being radical about social justice, well funded health and care services, environmental protection and wellbeing for all.
* Judy Abel Is a Lib Dem member in Bath, who works in London
Hear, hear.
It is depressing to think that a Tory government will get in with a mandate to do so many other things (e.g. grammar schools 🙁 ) regardless of Brexit because nobody bothered to challenge them before the general election. At least Labour, even if mainly because of their own internal problems, are attempting to drag the debate into other policy areas, but as noted in an article linked to by Bill le Breton elsewhere (http://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/die-hards-devastated-pessimists-early-thoughts-brexit-election-voter-tribes/1431072), “the Liberal Democrats and most of the media enthusiastically embrace May’s chosen campaign frame”.
Does anyone expect that in the seven weeks of campaigning, and the couple of weeks of aftermath, the NHS bureaucrats who are busy planning which A&E departments and other NHS services they will be killing off will have gone to sleep?
Far from it. Mrs Mays minions are working away frantically behind the scenes under the cover of these elections, trying to make certain major changes ‘irreversible’ with momentum. If you do not check out (FOIs?) precisely what they are up to in your patch right now then you will likely wake up around June 20th and realise you have been totally shafted. 🙁
Lib Dems have a chance to be uniquely identified with the one policy, our anti Brexit stand, that 50% of the voters agree with, and a high proportion care passionately about. For many voters this is the dominant issue of the election.
The Labour Party is confused, split, and weak on the issue.
Don’t underestimate how much effort it takes to raise peoples awareness of our position.
Keep it simple.
We can’t be all things to all voters and we shouldn’t try.
Most voters never really know much about Lib Dem policies. We have policies on everything and they become a blur, apart from the ones you disagree with. The danger is two fold.
1 – we lose focus and people get confused about what we stand for, (so we don’t stand for anything) and
2 – we alienate people who disagree with some small detail of a peripheral policy
This is one election where our focus, our campaigning, our resources, should be totally mobilised on one issue.
Agree with the thrust of your comments, Judy. There has to be much more substance than just anti-Brexit and Gay sex “sin” (or the lack of it, sin, that is).
There has been and will be a whole erosion of services and support for the less fortunate in our society (particularly in Tory England). If it means more tax (especially from the more fortunate) then let’s go for it openly and honestly.
Elderly care and an ageing population, poverty and the growth of food banks, the need for Keynesian state investment in the infrastructure, ….. one could add a whole host of things that amount to social liberalism.
Interesting you point to Denmark – a small independent country witin the EU with the same population as Scotland. If, in the course of time, Scotland does indeed become a small independent country, I for one could live with it rather than be tied to a mean minded Tory megalith based in the south of England and tied to the preposterous notions of posing as a world power. Internationalism and social liberal idealism don’t have to be tied to an exaggerated view of one’s own importance.
Stand back for outraged flak……….
I disagree completely, while we are obviously going to be talking about other things we need to keep banging on about Brexit & the various threats it poses. If The Tories win, Brexit will dominate Politics at least up to the next General Election.
At some point we may need to bang on about Labour as well, if it becomes clear that their vote is collapsing. Its too soon to say yet.