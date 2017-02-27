Incumbents or Entrepreneurs?

The rise of insurgent parties or insurgent leaders in politics has split the political landscape. In business terms we can see this as a battle between incumbents and entrepreneurs.
Established political parties with traditional leaders are the incumbents. They are the equivalent of large, oligopolistic corporations. Slow moving, stuck in the old ways of doing things and fighting for the status quo that favours them. Their success depends on having a broad base of support to which they can play. They favour their base while trying to expand it at the edges to gain their overall majorities. In essence, their business model is one of rent-taking – using their dominant market position as their main advantage.
Insurgents are the entrepreneurs. They imagine a different world. They invent a different way of doing things. They are not bound by the previous rules of engagement. They duck and dive, respond and change their ways quickly. They have a much deeper understanding and are closer to the needs and psychology of a particular customer base. They capture that base, learn and expand from there. They have another particular skill – the ability to first needle and then punch the incumbents in their weakest spots and in a way that makes it difficult for them to react effectively.
UKIP, Trump, Geert Wilders, Marine Le Pen, Podemos, the Five Star Movement. These are all political entrepreneurs. Trump’s was a double success. His entrepreneurial approach first overcame the Republican establishment and then the Democrats.
In this framework, the UK Labour Party has made a monumental strategic mistake – and is bearing the consequences. It should have been acting as an incumbent. Using its dominant market position and building on that. Instead, it decided to abandon the large swathe of moderate, centrist Labour voters without having any idea of how they would be replaced. And, as a party and with its current leader, it does not have the capability to be entrepreneurial. Some of its factions do. Momentum is an entrepreneurial organization. It has mobilised a large group of hard left supporters and energized them. It is imaginative. It does not play by the rules. The trouble lies in the numbers. Momentum and the hard left cannot mobilise enough new voters to make up for the loss of the centre-left.
The SNP was also entrepreneurial – which explains its success. In Scotland it is now an incumbent that has managed to maintain the perception of anti-establishment entrepreneurialism. A bit like Google. How long this position will remain sustainable is uncertain. But probably not for too long. Cracks are starting to appear – both for the SNP and for Google – and they will need to adapt.
This framework poses fundamental questions for the Lib Dems. The party is long established and has an incumbent’s mindset, structure and way of doing things. However, fourth both in the polls and in presence in the House of Commons, the party does not have the market power of an incumbent. Yet neither does it have entrepreneurial capability. In business, this position is a dangerous one to be in. Success from this starting point usually depends on discarding the incumbent mindset and developing an entrepreneurial capability while making sure one continues to benefit from the advantages that previous incumbency has provided – something not available to start-up entrepreneurs. It remains to be seen whether the party can pull that off.
* Joe Zammit-Lucia is a Liberal Democrat member and supporter and a commentator on business and political issues.
We need to explore the kind of start-up mentality suggested by Norman Lamb two years ago in the leadership contest. Real progressives (from all parties and none) have often been the outsiders but were also capable of speaking to a recognised group in society, with specific wants or needs, in an effective way. We could open up the party more to members, if we wanted. We could build up solid policies but also spell out an over-arching vision and find ways to get round the media by speaking directly to voters and non-voters alike. We could seek out instinctive liberals and grow more ambitious in our policy prospectus. We could work with other parties on common ground, harnessing our place in Parliament for a common cause. If we’re to build or safeguard liberal policies, we need to win bums on seats in the House of Commons but also hearts and minds.
Trump is a Republican and about once every eight or so years the Republicans win in American elections. This is not a new Party. Sure, you could argue that he defied the Republican old guard, but the fact remains that he still stood and fought as the leader of the GOP not as the leader of a new political party. In fact a lot of what he says would have been pretty standard before the late 1970s and mostly reflects the death of the End of History free market triumphalism that followed the collapse of the USSR.
What’s happened in the last few years is the result of fairly recent attempts to alter the roll of nation states. Free movement in it’s present form within the EU only goes back to 2003 and UKIP was formed in more or less direct opposition to EU, both born in 1993. Trump’s rhetoric of protectionism, America first and so on was again fairly normal prior to the mid 1970s and did not really become an unfashionable fringe idea until the 1990s. Bush Snr used to call what is now seen as the orthodoxy voodoo economics.
The reason Liberals and the Left have been caught on the hop is because that many thought nation states were a thing of the past and that history flows one way. Neither of which propositions is actually true. This is really to do with unpopular policies experiencing a blow back.