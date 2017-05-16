Caron Lindsay

Inflation sign of Brexit squeeze – Lib Dems

By | Tue 16th May 2017 - 11:55 am

Inflation has gone up to 2.7% today.

This confirms long-held Liberal Democrat warnings about the impact of Brexit, with businesses struggling to contain rising costs and consumer demand being squeezed.

Susan Kramer said:

These worrying levels of inflation show the Brexit squeeze is hitting shopping baskets across the country.

This is the reality of Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme Brexit agenda: higher prices in the shops, the cost of holidays going up and less money for our schools and NHS.

A brighter future is possible. We will give people a choice over their future through a referendum, so they can reject a bad Brexit deal and choose to remain in Europe.

Willie Rennie underlined this point:

This rise in inflation shows the cost of Brexit.

The public are seeing the cost of a weekly shop go up; the cost of holidays going up and this is before it really hits.

Once the dramatic consequences of Brexit become clear, the Liberal Democrats say that the public should have the final on whether Theresa May’s Brexit deal is right for them in a Brexit deal referendum.

If Theresa May brings a bad Brexit deal then we should be able to reject it and have the option to remain in Europe.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • frankie 16th May '17 - 12:10pm

    B-B-B-Baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-n-nothing yet
    Here’s something that your never gonna forget
    B-B-B-Baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-n-nothing yet

    sing along my brave Brexiteers because you just ain’t seen n-n-n-nothing yet.

  • Peter Watson 16th May '17 - 12:15pm

    What is the right level of inflation for Lib Dems?

