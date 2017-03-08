Inspiring Lib Dem women: Elaine Bagshaw

Today on International Women’s Day, we are celebrating some fantastic Lib Dem Women.

Remember back in 2015 after that devastating General Election when we all just wanted to hide under our duvets and make the next five years go away? Well, Elaine Bagshaw didn’t have time to do that, because she had to fly the Lib Dem flag in the Tower Hamlets mayoral by-election caused by the disqualification of the previous incumbent.

She made progress in that election and since then she has led her local party from strength to strength. As the candidate for Poplar and Limehouse, she is out there campaigning most days. Her local party membership is over 550 and she is working hard for her community. Late one recent Saturday night, she featured on local Bengali channel NTV talking about the Lib Dem perspective on Brexit and Trump and did such a good job of explaining our position.

In her March newsletter she reveals that March is very much Membership Month on her patch:

As we move into March we start the month breaking the 550 member mark! This month I’ll be helping the team with a Members Induction event towards the end of the month – a new idea we’re trying which will introduce members to how the party works; our local campaign plan and how they can get involved.

There are also plans to deliver thousands of leaflets in the area and there will be a sizeable delegation of Tower Hamlets Lib Dems at Conference.

Elaine is also on the party’s Federal Board, so her experience and efforts will help to shape the strategy for the party’s continuing development.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings