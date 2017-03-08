The Voice

Inspiring Lib Dem Women: Kelly-Marie Blundell

By | Wed 8th March 2017 - 7:01 pm

On this International Women’s Day, we are celebrating some inspiring Lib Dem Women.

Since being selected PPC for Lewes, which requires just a 1% swing to take it back from the Tories, Kelly-Marie Blundell has been a campaigning force, increasing the local membership, helping to elect four new Lib Dem councillors in by-elections, campaigning against Brexit and just this Saturday collecting an impressive 700 signatures for the rights of resident EU citizens.

Kelly-Marie is an inveterate letter writer, with letters appearing regularly in the i Paper and the Evening Standard, and has campaigned on disability and welfare issues for many years. She was vice chair of the recent policy working group on welfare, whose work was adopted as party policy at the last conference, and is a driving force behind the 2016 March for Europe events and the upcoming Unite for Europe demonstration on 25th March.

Kelly-Marie is a liberal, an irresistible campaigner, a passionate speaker and an asset to her community. Lewes, previously held by Transport and Home Office minister, Norman Baker, must be worth a campaigning visit, any time in the next three years.

One Comment

