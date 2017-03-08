Inspiring Lib Dem Women: The women who chair our state and federal parties

For the first time in our history, women are at the helm of all three state parties and the federal party.

Of course, Sal Brinton is our federal party President. I am constantly in awe of her seemingly endless patience as she has to navigate all the different interest groups in the party and bring them all together to agree on a way forward.

I shudder to think how many hundreds of thousands of miles she has travelled in her two an a bit years as President through a General Election, Welsh and Scottish elections and visiting every by-election. She spent a few days in Cornwall the other week boosting their county council campaign and then popped up in Stoke several times – including the gruelling all night shift.

As well as all this she puts in some considerable work in the Lords. Watch her speak here on the effect that Brexit will have on health and social care.

On International Women’s Day, it is appropriate to recognise her work in protecting her students from harassment by introducing considerate conduct contracts for construction workers.

In Scotland, the party convener is Sheila Thomson. A former councillor and parliamentary candidate, Sheila is now the Scottish Party’s spokesperson for children and young people. As a mature student, she obtained a degree in Politics and Women’s Studies in 2003. She worked for then Lib Dem MP Sir Robert Smith for some years and now provides training and support to health professionals.

North of the border, we also have a female President, Eileen McCartin, who has been a Councillor for almost 30 years. In the 80s, she helped get a young Willie Rennie into shape when he studied in Paisley.

In Wales, Carole O’Toole became Chair of the Welsh National Executive Committee this year. She is also a Councillor in Wrexham and was awarded an MBE in 2014 for voluntary service to education and the community in North Wales for her work as Chair of Governors at Yale College, Wrexham. At the time, she said: