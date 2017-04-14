Integrating the party’s Eurosceptics

In recent months I’ve seen a few pieces on Liberal Democrat Voice- this one and this one stick in my mind- written by party members who voted to leave the EU and are still in favour of Brexit. As would be expected, the response in the comments sections has been mixed. Some, myself included, believe the liberal response is to accept Eurosceptics into the party and encourage their participation. Others believe Brexit is entirely illiberal and that the party should be reserved for Europhiles.

I think we can expect this type of dilemma to come up more and more over the next few years. As the party grows it will attract members of a variety of opinions, including some who campaigned for a Leave vote and hope for a liberal Brexit deal. This will of course contrast with our party’s pro-EU message which has been such an integral part of our strategy in the wake of the referendum. To help the party expand while maintaining a high level of party unity I propose a new covenant of sorts between the party and its Eurosceptic members.

The party as a whole will accept the Brexiteers in our ranks. We will welcome their full participation in the party, encourage them to contribute to discussions (including on the EU) and listen to their views respectfully without trying to marginalise them in the debate. We will look for areas of common interest and recognise that whether pro- or anti-EU, we are all drawn to the party out of a belief in liberalism as defined in the Preamble to the Constitution.

In return, Liberal Democrats who support Brexit will accept that the party is vehemently in favour of the European Union and that this is not likely to change. They will see that the party is opposed to Brexit and continue to support the party however they feel comfortable doing so. Campaigning in support of Brexit will be done in a personal capacity rather than using the party platform and any attempt to define the party to those outside it as anything other than pro-EU will be in breach of the covenant.

In this way I hope that the party can continue to expand nationally and one day return to government. If this approach proves successful then perhaps a similar covenant could be established with supporters in the party of Scottish, Welsh or even English independence, or of Irish reunification. Whatever our stripes one thing we should all be proud of is the fact that we can discuss these issues sensibly in true liberal, democratic fashion on our path to greatness.

* Jack Watson is a Mechanical Engineering student and Secretary of Edinburgh Young Liberals