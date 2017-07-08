Interesting use of language, Vince

Our “almost leader”, Vince Cable is certainly getting himself noticed this week.

He had the right wing press spluttering with outrage with this comparison in a New Statesman interview:

So how did he react to his former cabinet colleague Theresa May condemning “citizens of nowhere” in her Conservative conference speech last year? “I thought that particular phrase was quite evil. It could’ve been taken out of Mein Kampf,” he replies. “I think that’s where it came from, wasn’t it? ‘Rootless cosmopolitans’? It was out of character for her.”

It’s not Godwin’s Law if it’s true, now, is it?

He’s been talking to Business Insider too. I was particularly interested in this turn of phrase when discussing potential coalitions. He’s holding to the line we fought the election on – no coalitions. But look at this:

“We are not remotely contemplating coalition with the current Labour Party or with the Conservatives,” he told BI. “We’re in a fundamentally different place on the biggest issues of the day of which Brexit is the most important. When you’re in fundamental disagreement you can’t meaningfully talk about coalition.”

Note that he said “the current Labour Party” with no such qualification for the Conservatives.

It sounds like it might be different if the Labour Party were to rediscover its sense of internationalism and pro-Europeanism. It seems like he’s slamming the door in the Tories’ faces and throwing away the key but where Labour are concerned, he’s shoving the key at the bottom of his sock drawer just in case we should need it one day.

Those of us for whom the words “centre ground”cause our hearts to sink will also be pleased with this:

“I hesitate around the word ‘centre’ when referring to politics,” he added. “We are no longer dealing with the old right old left spectrum in the same way. There is a sense I think of extremes dominating and the good things in British society are being crowded out by extreme arguments — and it centres very much around the Europe issue. I think people are beginning to see that this hard Brexit option which is being promoted both by the government and the Labour Party is profoundly damaging and people are desperately trying to find a way of mitigating the damage, or indeed stopping it. That’s where we have a historically important role.

And he stated his view of the party’s mission:

“There is a vast opening in British politics. We are very polarised between the hard right and hard left. There are millions of people with moderate views who are looking for a party that is shaped like the Liberal Democrats but haven’t been supporting us. My job is to turn that potential into political support. I don’t underestimate the difficulty given how the British voting system works but that is the challenge, but it’s also very clearly an opportunity

He touched on how we would do that when he announced his candidacy on this site.

As a socially progressive party we must build on our good policies in support of public services. The NHS, especially mental health, and social care and schools are now under severe financial pressure. Our campaigning on these issues, and others, like the environment, must be national and at community level, building on a long tradition which created the party’s local government base. With a clear voice and a clear message on these issues, we can rebuild our vote share and representation nationally, in local government, the Scottish parliament and the Welsh and London assemblies

It would be good to hear more about his vision of what that Lib Dem society looks like and about how we will bring people together. Being right on the big issues of the day, as Vince often is, only gets you so far. However, his credibility will help as he talks more about the sort of society we want to see and shows us how we can get there.

He also dropped into the conversation the prospect of us not leaving the EU. Only a possibility at the moment, he said, but definitely there.

“I think it is right to aim for Britain remaining in the single market and customs union and retaining all of the collaborative arrangements around research and environmental standards. They are things we should be fighting for. “But it may be that at the end of it, we are faced with a stark choice between crashing out of the EU with a no deal or a very bad deal, or on the other hand going back to membership. That’s why my party argues that we should have a further vote on this. That didn’t resonate with voters at this year’s election. We all know that. It was premature and people thought we were harking back to the last one. But in two years time when it’s very clear what the economic impacts are I think the public will welcome that kind of option.” So he thinks Britain could end up remaining a member of the EU? “It’s certainly a possibility. It’s not yet a probability.”

Part of winning over public opinion will be setting out a vision that reassures those who feel estranged from the political process. Houses, good jobs and a feeling that somebody gets it are three vital components for any future narrative.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings