Internal Party Elections – Round 2

This weekend the Federal Board met for the first time. It was great to have such a mix of new talent and experience to drive the party forward.

You may have noticed during the elections to Party committees late last year that there would be a second round of elections to some of our more specialised party committees, not least the Federal People Development Committee and the Federal Finance and Resources Committee.

While all members are invited to seek nominations to these committees (and a variety of other individual posts – see www.libdems.org.uk/internal-elections for details), due to the specialised nature of these roles nominations must be made by members of either the outgoing Federal Executive (see here), or the incoming Federal Board (here). It will then be the Federal Board who will vote for who sits on these various committees. If you have any trouble getting in touch with any of the members, please contact the Party’s Governance Officer, Chris Adams.

You will need to be nominated by two individuals and nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected].

The timeline for these elections is as follows:
16 January: Nominations open
Noon, 30 January: Nominations close
3pm, 30 January: Voting begins (Federal Board members only)
Noon, 6 February: Voting closes (Federal Board members only)
5pm, 6 February: Results announced

These elections are vitally important to ensure we have the best team possible leading efforts across the Party. Please seriously consider whether you or someone you know would be a suitable candidate for these roles. All you need to know about these elections can be found at http://www.libdems.org.uk/internal-elections.

Yours,

Tim Gordon
Chief Executive and Returning Officer

Ps: Following on from some stunning electoral successes last year, culminating in the Richmond Park by-election, there is no shortage of by-elections needing help. To find out more, visit www.libdems.org.uk/byelections for Parliamentary by-elections, or www.aldc.org/elections/#forthcoming for local council by-elections.

* Tim Gordon is Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats.

  • Alisdair McGregor 17th Jan '17 - 11:03am

    It seems the links that were intended to give the membership of the FE/FB have been missed out.

