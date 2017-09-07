Harriet Shone

International Office team up with the ALDE Party to answer the question ‘can Brexit be a success for Europe?’

By | Thu 7th September 2017 - 10:25 am

Every year, the International Office delivers an extensive programme of events primarily aimed at diplomats and international guests at Autumn Conference. This year, in addition to this programme, they have teamed up with the ALDE Party to host a special fringe debate with a panel of liberal politicians from across Europe.

The fringe, entitled From a European Perspective: is a ‘successful’ Brexit possible?, aims to take a look at Brexit from the oft-forgotten perspective of other European countries. When – or if! – Brexit happens, it won’t just be Britain paying the price. Britain’s exit would constitute a monumental shift for the European Union itself and its member countries.

With a high-level panel that includes a former Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern (Fianna Fail Party), the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson of Polish liberals Nowoczesna, the fastest growing liberal party in Europe, and the Swiss Ambassador, this is bound to be a lively debate.

Our European guests will answer questions like ‘is Dublin the post-Brexit London?’, ‘will Poland fill the Eurosceptic void Britain will leave in the EU?’ and ‘can Britain emulate the Swiss example, and at what cost?’.

Liberal Democrats Catherine Bearder MEP and Ros Scott will be on hand to give a British perspective and share their experiences as an MEP and Vice President of the ALDE Party, but the focus will very much be on what challenges and opportunities Britain’s rash decision to leave Europe present to the rest of the continent.

Join the ALDE Party and International Office for this exciting debate at 16.30-17.30 on Monday 18 September in the Shaftesbury Suite in the Marriott Highcliff!

* Harriet Shone is Head of the Liberal Democrats’ International Office.

One Comment

  • Roland 7th Sep '17 - 2:19pm

    When – or if! – Brexit happens, it won’t just be Britain paying the price.

    Similarly, I suspect it won’t be just Britain paying the price/reaping the benefits: obviously, some London financial activity will move to other EU members, Japanese company’s have recently told T.May that they will be making future investments in the EU and not in the UK…

