International Women’s Day: Could there ever be a Lib Dem Jess Phillips?

What’s not to like about Jess Phillips? She is courageous on domestic violence, she tells it like it is to Jacob Rees- Mogg, she tweets words of comfort to parents scrabbling around to find a last minute costume for World Book Day. She is simultaneously charismatic but ordinary.

Jess Phillips (“Everywoman: One Woman’s Truth About Speaking the Truth“) and Harriet Harman (“A Woman’s Work“) have new books out. Both books are moving, inspiring, usually sisterly, though both MPs are not averse to a bit of tribalism in giving the Liberal Democrats a kicking. Phillips is disgusted by her patronising Lib Dem opponent and Harman despairs at what she sees as the failings of Swinson and Featherstone when in government.

Both Phillips and Harman are outstanding on sexual harassment. One very telling anecdote is when Harman is in a senior role but does not report being groped at a local party event. We often look at women not reporting because they have less status than the perpetrator. What Harman writes about brilliantly is that she did not report because of the disparity of status the other way. Anyone who faces sexual harassment in a senior position knows the loss of face one fears; the fear of looking silly when you are meant to be important.

Phillips is incisive and courageous on the horrible accumulator effect of trolling and explains just how embarrassing it is when a local primary school is trolled just because it mentions her on its website. She will not cow tow to the bullies who (in the words of Princess Di in that Panorama interview) try to “dismantle and isolate” women. Uniquely she is very funny about the sad folk who dole out online misogyny. One American wise guy troll turned out to be less than glamorous – an unemployed bloke in his pokey bedroom in Swindon.

So could we the Lib Dems ever produce an MP like Phillips? Hopefully things have moved on since my day but the candidate training then (early 2000s) was a bit “jolly hockey sticks” and more about accessorizing and being credible than upsetting any apple carts. Perhaps where we lacked a Jess Phillips most was when we had our local difficulties on allegations of sexual harassment in recent years. Where were our female Lib Dem MPs during that period? It isn’t hard to call out discrimination in the wider world but it takes some guts to shine a light on your own party’s failings as Phillips has done on Corbynista style bullying against women.

Scary Lib Dem Women with regional accents (preferable) and a life outside politics (essential)? We have quite a few but we need many more.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East