International Women’s Day – Who cares?

Today we are celebrating International Women’s Day. For some, it is a chance to recognise the achievements of women in the arts, sport and science; to others it is an opportunity to highlight inequalities. I wish to do both: to celebrate the contribution women make up and down this country although that contribution causes them more inequality. I speak of caring.

In the world of caring, women are indispensable. And undervalued. 58% of carers in the U.K. are women, but in relation to the number of hours worked the percentage is higher. European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality commissioned report found that European women spend an average of 26 hours a week on caring activities, whilst men spend only 9 hours.

In the U.K., 73% of those who receive Carers’ Allowance (giving care more than 35 hours a week) are women. 38% of carers are caring for over 100 hours a week.

If all accountants, lawyers and academics took the day off, the world would go on. But if all those who have caring responsibilities took the day off, the world would fall apart (and many looked-after people would die).

Care work, mostly undertaken by women, is some of the most important work done in society but it is paid at the bottom end of the scale, if at all. 1.4 million people provide over 50 hours of unpaid care per week.

An introduction to the report prepared for the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment 2016 explains:

There is not a single country in the world where men and women do an equal amount of care-work. Estimates show that globally, women do 2.5 times more care-work than men. In countries where the care burden is most unequal, this amounts to women spending 10 or more weeks per year on unpaid care compared to men. Even in Sweden, where the distribution of care is most equal, the gap amounts to 1.7 weeks per year.

The economic inequality between genders is linked to this distribution of care.

A survey by Carers UK (UK’s State of Caring) found 26% of carers have been in debt as a result of caring, and that 48% of those caring more than 35 hours a week are struggling to make ends meet. 73% say that financial worries affect their health. And the majority of these carers, as we have seen, would be women.

If the situation were reversed, and men were carrying out the majority of care work, wouldn’t there be more noise?

I hope on this International Women’s Day we will not give lip-service to the contributions women make to society, but work even harder to make the world more equal. A world where women are valued in all the work they do. A world where women are not taken advantage of. A world where all caring roles, carried out by both men and women, are valued and lauded.

* Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Oxford East and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.