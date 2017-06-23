Introducing Lib Dem Immigrants

When I moved to the UK, I couldn’t see myself joining any party that wasn’t pro-immigrant – seeing as now, suddenly, I was one. Sadly there’s not a lot of competition there, but it helped make it clear that the Liberal Democrats were right for me. I’ve always been glad to share the party with people who share my conviction that immigration is a good in itself (when the best you’ll get from most other parties is that we have to hold our noses and accept it for the economic benefits) and, at least as importantly, that immigrants are fellow humans who deserve to be treated well.

Now I’m part of a new group seeking official recognition by the party, called Lib Dem Immigrants. The name has the potential to be ambiguous – people have already asked “can people who aren’t immigrants join?” (the answer is resoundingly yes) – but I think it’s worth it to center the focus of our group on immigrants as people rather than immigration as an abstract subject for debate.

The first piece I wrote for Lib Dem Voice was about how the UK immigration system had harmed my mental health, and in my experience that kind of anecdote – the immigrant, not immigration – is more effective than figures and economic arguments, true as those things may be, in convincing people that a liberal approach to immigration is best for us all.

If we as Lib Dems exist to promote and protect freedom from povery, ignorance and conformity, immigrants are suffering on all three counts.

Conformity is perhaps the most obvious expectation we make of immigrants. Which leaves many having to judge whether it’s safe to dress or appear or eat or behave in ways that don’t conform to the expected ideal of “British” (which often carries with it expectations of whiteness, of Christianity or no religion at all, of flawless English). Conformity means having to assimilate and having the tabloids ask why people like you “just won’t integrate” without asking how you can possibly integrate into a culture that seems to dislike and distrust people from most of the world.

Freedom from poverty is much harder for immigrants, who generally pay a higher price for life in the UK than native Brits. Whether that be in extortionate fees for every visa or anything else to do with the Home Office (they’re even charging people to be able to e-mail the Home Office, now!), the hidden requirement that citizens of other EU countries must have been paying for Comprehensive Sickness Insurance for five years before they can apply for permanent residency, the fact that anyone here on a visa isn’t allowed any benefits for any reason, or the £35,000 salary requirement currently applicable to non-EU citizens who want to live here…the UK is giving us the impression that only the super-rich are welcome here.

And of course it’s largely ignorance about immigrants that fueled last year’s vote to leave the EU. I can’t count the number of times that upon hearing some detail of my experience as an immigrant, the well-meaning British person I was telling it to said, “I had no idea that was so difficult for you!” or “I never knew people have to go through that.” People don’t know about the hoops immigrants have to jump through, that the UK has had controls on immigration for a century (and that it could do more even within the EU to control its borders), or that a lot of the problems blamed on immigrants are more fairly placed at the hands of governments that are unable or unwilling to invest in appropriate infrastructure.

Lib Dem Immigrants intends to do things like lobby our eventual party leadership candidates and help write policy that will extend these liberal freedoms to immigrants as much as possible, and we believe that in doing so we will make a country that’s better for everybody in it, wherever they come from. You can join us here for only £1 for a year’s membership.

* Holly is an immigrant, bisexual, disabled, and probably can tick most other diversity boxes that you have handy.