The drugs which kill the most have been legalised for centuries, so how will legalising cannabis make much difference?

It was good to hear Vince recently confirm his whole-hearted support for our policy of legalising cannabis. I also fully support the policy, which is actually quite a “baby step” when you consider the plethora of drugs readily available today – with more becoming available (including via the internet to one’s postbox) by the day.
I do think we need to be careful not to portray the cannabis policy as a black and white “cure all”. The whole area of drugs is extraordinarily complex. There are no quick fixes/easy answers. We must continue to listen to professionals who deal with drug abuse day in, day out. Some do indeed support the legalisation (I prefer to call it “regulation”) of cannabis. They include the panel of experts who wrote the report considered by conference last year. But I have also heard professionals who do not support the policy.
There is one point on which we need to have a ready answer. I would welcome views on this. That is, if legalisation of a drug such as cannabis is such a good idea then how come the drugs that are the biggest killers and the costliest for society – by a country mile – are actually legal and highly regulated, and have been for centuries?
I refer, of course, to alcohol and nicotine.
And I am very sorry, but it is no good our answer being – oh, that is alcohol, that is tobacco (nicotine) – they are different. Of course they are not. They are mind-altering drugs. They are (particularly alcohol) packaged up in the most seductive and socially “accepted” ways but they are our biggest drug killers.
So if both alcohol and nicotine have been legal and highly regulated for centuries, and yet cause far, far more damage (in terms of deaths and the costs to society) than all the other drugs put together, then how the heck is legalising cannabis going to make much difference? In fact, based on the track record of legal alcohol and nicotine, could it not well make things worse?
Discuss.
…And I apologise for being very devil’s advocatey at the end, there.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Dazzled by the glare of the headlights?
I think before we get to carried away with numbers it might be interesting to normalise them so that a more meaningful comparison can be done, so what are the costs per 100 (or so) users/addicts. I also think that simply going through this process (ie. attempting to get comparable metrics) will also inform the debate.
“So if both alcohol and nicotine have been legal and highly regulated for centuries, and yet cause far, far more damage”……..
………in the meantime the Liberal Democrats – and some former Lib Dem MP’s – actually received donations from the Scotch Whiskey Association. They were very tardy in supporting minimum pricing and actually spoke up for reducing the tax on spirits.
Hey, ho, nonny, nonny no ………. Oh for the innocent days of the Band of Hope and the Nonconformist conscience.
I’d go for legalisation….. but with a hefty tax (to help fund the NHS)……. and an education campaign.
Paul,
I also support the principle of legalisation of cannabis, but I do think we need to have much more emphasis on the kind of safeguards to be put in place to restrict access by minors. There appears to be a significant body of evidence that cannabis use in adolescense is a major cause of psychosis in later years.
Do not forget the link to illegal immigration. suppose an empty 3 bedroom semi-detached house in a nice suburb like yours has all the curtains drawn all the time and the electricity meter has been short-circuited. There may be a greenhouse effect being measured by a police helicopter overhead. On entering the house they find one occupant watering the plants who does not speak English (or Welsh). He does not have a passport and declines to say who his contacts are. He is the usual nationality and claims to be in fear of ruthless criminals.
And what usual nationality might that be, Richard ?
Are you associating criminals with one particular ethnic group ?
Funnily enough Richard, we did have a cannabis factory recently discovered in our neighbourhood. It was in a road where houses go for half a million. However, reading a variety of reports about these sorts of discoveries, there are a mixture of people arrested in connection with such enterprises, including British citizens.
I do think we need to have much more emphasis on the kind of safeguards to be put in place to restrict access by minors
Well, that should be fine once it’s legalised and regulated, because as everyone knows regulation means that children never got hold of alcohol and tobacco.
Just as everyone knows that the man in the ice-cream van always checks ID!
I too think we need to keep the emphasis on regulation, both in the actual policy and how we describe it. It’s too easy for ‘legalisation’ to be interpreted, accidentally or maliciously, as a free for all. But of course regulation requires legalisation, so that is technically correct.
Some of the advantages of regulation, for which I envision licensing to be trickier than for alcohol and/or tobacco, is we’ll have a better understanding of just how many people are using, and in what form etc. At present it’s guesswork to correlate health effects to users, because people lie about use, even to their own GP. If people do have cannabis related health problems, regulation will make it easier to get the necessary information from the patient.
It’s very fair to remind us that such a policy won’t be solving all of the drug problems, and there needs to be an honest discussion of what they actually are, but without the hyperbole that usually comes with the drugs debate. Nevertheless, I think that sensible regulation (lets do some pilot studies to start with) will have a substantial net benefit for society, and fixating on the problems of regulation, neglecting the known problems of prohibition, results in a lost opportunity to protect vulnerable people.