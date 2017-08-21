Is failure to use technology to enhance learning failing school pupils?

The format of education hasn’t really changed since Victorian times. Students are still packed into a classroom with a teacher who spends most of their time doing some variation of lecturing to the students, before they then apply whatever they’ve just heard to some real examples. This system treats everyone equally by treating pretty much everyone the same, using the same techniques and the same curriculum for everyone, regardless of their differences. Liberal Democrats tend to challenge traditional policies, and should challenge the current educational system too. We also tend to look solely to teachers for educational policy but it is also worth listening to the perspective of students.
Technology promised a revolution in classrooms, with very little change in the techniques in the publicly funded and conservative education sector. Technology has changed the way in which the teacher delivers the information to the class, allowing a little more interactivity but keeping the key parts of the teacher lecturing to the students on masse. Technology could, and should, be causing a more revolutionary change to education, like a number of charter schools are in the United States.
One charter school chain, called Summit Public Schools, has used technology to revolutionise their teaching. Students mainly learn from online courses and doing project work, supported by a teacher who moves from more authoritarian current role to a mentor, supporting students in their learning and explaining more difficult concepts. These schools save teachers a significant amount of time on marking, allowing teachers to support their students more and removing a significant source of stress. The school still requires students to cover a broad curriculum using a personal learning plan, though they are free to learn at their own pace and choose their topic at the time.
The think-tank RAND Corporation, in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, studied 23 new charter schools around the US that were experimenting with personalisation techniques for student learning. This study can be found here. They found that student achievement in maths and reading had improved faster than the national average since these programs began. The most dramatic impact is in maths for children aged 7 or 8, where personalised learning almost doubled their ranking nationally, on average raising them from the 33rd percentile into the 64th. These programs are not even as advanced as those used by Summit Public Schools, so the gains from using their system may be even more profound.
This radical overhaul of the education system is likely to provide large benefits to students, while not requiring divisive streaming in schools or between schools. Students learn together, supporting each other in a more collaborative while individual environment, teaching every child a broad curriculum while also allowing them to pursue their passions.
* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.
I have some sympathy with this position as a teacher – but the big problem with this is funding. Funding to ensure students have access to devices at all time, and that they are all of a common standard; funding to ensure that all teachers have adequate and appropriate training (especially if the devices being used are not what the teacher would use at home – how many MacBooks sit in cupboards because teachers use Windows PCs at home and aren’t confident in using Apple?) and funding for the time teachers will need to replan and rewrite courses to the appropriate standard while still delivering and reworking existing courses.
My current school is doing this for maths, and it has worked well, but I’m not convinced that state schools in the UK would have the money to do this properly.
“We also tend to look solely to teachers for educational policy …”
Sadly (as a parent, not a teacher) my impression is that it is a very long time since anybody has looked to teachers for educational policy.
@Peter
I mean as Liberal Democrats, rather than all politicians
I think technology and the approach proposed has risks and benefits.
I think a risk is some school children need human interaction and the discipline of the classroom – I have come across to many people in adult life who get by doing the bare minimum rather than offering and being all they can be.
In some respects a counter to that risk is that some students (and I speak from personal experience of me thirty years ago) just look to get by to appease others (parents, peers, school, society) because they are not enthused by the subjects that are on offer from schools.
I don’t think some see the point of Maths, Physics, Biology, Geography and so on as subjects in themselves. I think the people who do well are those people who like those topics and then go on to find actual jobs as engineers, doctors, politicians where those “pure” topics find practical application.
Come at it from another direction for those people who like being an engineer because of what you can build or business or law because you like the precision of the law or being a pilot because you like being in the sky. You need to know physics or history or humanities but seeing the practical application of the pure topic enthuses you to strive to be better.
I hated maths and was an average maths student a best. I scrapped into a poly to do a business and economics degree. To be better in business I needed to understand statistics and I really enjoyed my statistics modules on my degree as I could see how statistics could be applied effectively in business. I am still interested in stats to this day.
I think using technology to better tailor education to the specific goals or aims or passions of the pupil, especially as they approach adulthood would be a good thing but it is not one size fits all.
@Andrew
The whole point of the reform is that its one size fits all currently! They’d still have human interaction and discipline. For example in the school chain I mentioned, a significant amount of time is spent doing projects with peers and the school also requires them to do a certain amount of maths and reading every day.
Another thing this system could do is have a careers progress chart or something, with examples of what qualifications you need to do a job. For example, a kid could put in doctor, and it would show the courses they’d need to do and ones they already have done that build to this goal, giving the student the real life application of what they’re doing.