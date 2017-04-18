Is the Euro a good reason for Euroscepticism and Brexit?

I often read here that the Euro has pushed Southern Europe, and indirectly somewhat also the UK, into misery and that the EU is therefore a doomed project that must be left. I could not disagree more.
Greece did not develop any competitive employment, especially for the qualified, since joining the EU 1981. Its dominant public and partially closed private sectors do not have the economic structures of a developed industrialized country. Strong growth in the last ten years has been based on public and private consumption financed by the EU and an uncontrolled amassment of debt. The disappearance of cheap money and the resulting fall in demand have brought record unemployment perpetuated by structural standstill.
Portugal attracted numerous businesses after joining the EU in 1986, but neglected to implement structural changes necessitated by the opening of Central and Eastern European markets. It is better integrated into international production networks than Greece, but has become too expensive for the labour-intensive type of production that once boomed there. Thus, export-driven growth has tapered off. Quick, profound and already loosening austerity now seems to be working towards a noticeable recovery.
Spain’s joining the EU triggered a catch-up process supported by its solid industrial base. The temptation to make fast money in real estate, however, ended this process. After the bubble burst, unemployment exceeded 20 percent. A rigid labour market and high levels of private debt have slowed economic recovery.
Italy has had no growth since 2000, high public debt has built up over many decades without significant acceleration since the financial crisis. Unemployment has grown only modestly since 2008. With debt-capacity already limited, bank-recapitalisation has not happened. Italy has a substantial industrial base with pronounced export-orientation. What holds the country back is business-hostile unions, excessive taxes for the honest, pervasive bureaucracy and a slow legal system.
A separate currency would have led to less debt, growth and wealth in the boom years. Higher inflation and currency devaluation, anyhow no fix for uncompetitive structures, would have provided transitory relief only to the meaningful exporter Italy.
Leaving the Euro would not only be unhelpful, but practically undoable. Pervasive informal sectors, organized crime, corruption, and ineffective public administrations would make the resulting capital flight uncontrollable and therefore devastating. Incidentally, London would be the big beneficiary.
The UK was booming until 2008 because of debt-financed speculation in financial assets and property, and high consumption. When credit dried up, asset-prices and consumption collapsed. The slow recovery since had nothing to do with a cheap Pound. In the absence of major new wealth-creators, immigration, low productivity and a liberal labour market drove employment. Public debt continues to rise, private debt and asset-prices are back up. The UK’s fiscal crisis management (so called austerity) was unavoidable, successful, and first-rate in Europe.
To sum it up:
- Southern Europe needs structural reform and budget control, not devaluation.
- The EU provides a helpful support structure for this.
- Leaving the EURO is neither helpful nor practically doable.
- The UK fared better because it was better governed, not because it has its own currency.
* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe
The Euro can only work at present if there are large and continuing payments from countries in surplus (read Germany) to countries in deficit. The German public will not stand for this as is evident from the rise of groups like AfD. Euroscepticism is a rising force on the Continent as France shows, not only on the Right (Le Pen) but also on the Left (Melenchon) and much of this is linked to the Euro and the rigidities which it imposes. If the EU had introduced the structural reforms back in the 1990s when they turned a blind eye to both Germany and France running deficits above the 3% limit they might have been able to achieve the outcome you desire, but it is much easier to do this when economies are growing strongly.
@ Arnold Kiel,
Your argument essentially explains the ordoliberal (just Google that word if you think I’ve made it up) thinking of the powers-that-be in the eurozone. It has been that thinking which has shaped the workings of the eurozone and led us to where we are now. So faced with a sick patient who has become even sicker, the advice you are offering is just “Carry on with even more of the same! ”
There is no reason why a single currency will not work but the money flows need to be better understood than they are. Currently the dominant economic power in the EU, Germany, is running close to a 9% of GDP surplus in its trade. This means that euros are sucked from the economies of the rest of euro using countries leaving them short. It can be no surprise that these economies end up in recession. How can they possibly not?
Yes we need the structural improvements you mention but they aren’t going to work on their own. Germany works because there is only one Germany. We can’t have lots of mini copies. It simply isn’t possible for everyone to run a surplus. Germany’s surplus is, euro for euro, pound for pound, dollar for dollar, someone else’s deficit.
If Germany wants to run a surplus, the PTB in Germany and the EU have to recognise and welcome the fact that others run deficits.This has to happen within the eurozone too. It isn’t sustainable for the UK and the USA to pull along the world’s economies for ever. Alternatively, Germany needs to offer a better market to Greece, Spain, and the rest so they can earn the euros needed to pay their debts. They should do that by lowering taxes and encouraging German people to spend more. In other words Germany needs to run a trade deficit like the USA and the UK.