Is the Euro a good reason for Euroscepticism and Brexit?

I often read here that the Euro has pushed Southern Europe, and indirectly somewhat also the UK, into misery and that the EU is therefore a doomed project that must be left. I could not disagree more.

Greece did not develop any competitive employment, especially for the qualified, since joining the EU 1981. Its dominant public and partially closed private sectors do not have the economic structures of a developed industrialized country. Strong growth in the last ten years has been based on public and private consumption financed by the EU and an uncontrolled amassment of debt. The disappearance of cheap money and the resulting fall in demand have brought record unemployment perpetuated by structural standstill.

Portugal attracted numerous businesses after joining the EU in 1986, but neglected to implement structural changes necessitated by the opening of Central and Eastern European markets. It is better integrated into international production networks than Greece, but has become too expensive for the labour-intensive type of production that once boomed there. Thus, export-driven growth has tapered off. Quick, profound and already loosening austerity now seems to be working towards a noticeable recovery.

Spain’s joining the EU triggered a catch-up process supported by its solid industrial base. The temptation to make fast money in real estate, however, ended this process. After the bubble burst, unemployment exceeded 20 percent. A rigid labour market and high levels of private debt have slowed economic recovery.

Italy has had no growth since 2000, high public debt has built up over many decades without significant acceleration since the financial crisis. Unemployment has grown only modestly since 2008. With debt-capacity already limited, bank-recapitalisation has not happened. Italy has a substantial industrial base with pronounced export-orientation. What holds the country back is business-hostile unions, excessive taxes for the honest, pervasive bureaucracy and a slow legal system.

A separate currency would have led to less debt, growth and wealth in the boom years. Higher inflation and currency devaluation, anyhow no fix for uncompetitive structures, would have provided transitory relief only to the meaningful exporter Italy.

Leaving the Euro would not only be unhelpful, but practically undoable. Pervasive informal sectors, organized crime, corruption, and ineffective public administrations would make the resulting capital flight uncontrollable and therefore devastating. Incidentally, London would be the big beneficiary.

The UK was booming until 2008 because of debt-financed speculation in financial assets and property, and high consumption. When credit dried up, asset-prices and consumption collapsed. The slow recovery since had nothing to do with a cheap Pound. In the absence of major new wealth-creators, immigration, low productivity and a liberal labour market drove employment. Public debt continues to rise, private debt and asset-prices are back up. The UK’s fiscal crisis management (so called austerity) was unavoidable, successful, and first-rate in Europe.

To sum it up:

Southern Europe needs structural reform and budget control, not devaluation. The EU provides a helpful support structure for this. Leaving the EURO is neither helpful nor practically doable. The UK fared better because it was better governed, not because it has its own currency.

* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe