Is there a defence against the dark arts?

This bizarre election campaign is based on building a personality cult around a virtual reality leader who can parrot well–rehearsed lines in controlled surroundings, but doesn’t have the guts to risk exposing her façade in a proper leadership debate. It demonstrates both the arrogance of the Tory PR machine and a press propaganda juggernaut that Putin must envy.

Behind deceptively simple messages there appears to lie a skilful use of psychology, particularly an understanding of cognitive dissonance; the propensity to ignore, distort or misinterpret incoming information which does not align with existing beliefs or is otherwise unsettling. The dissonance ramparts are not however impregnable; they can be breached, and an action tendency can be changed. Information that comes from trusted sources, or is otherwise credible, will sometimes get through. During the referendum “project fear” and the denigration of experts was a clever device to offer wavering leavers licence further to indulge their dissonance and ignore powerful evidence to the contrary that might otherwise have triggered many voters’ decision tipping points.

Another tool being exploited is dissonance’s mirror image i.e. consonance. One way to achieve the desired acceptance of a new message is to tag it to an existing belief or to some information likely to be accepted as fact. The widely expected difficulty of Brexit negotiations ought to work in our favour. it does not logically follow that the annihilation of alternative political voices or an awkward woman are the answer, but voters are looking for reassurance, for mitigation of perceived risk, and are taking these messages on board.

The potential consequences of Hard Brexit may not be gaining the traction they deserve because voters who fear the worst also want to hope for the best. The existing Tory reputation for economic competence also provides some perceived risk mitigation. The fact that the Tories are planning to take our economy to the bookies and potentially gamble away so much of our future prosperity is a massive vulnerability which dissonance has thus far protected remarkably well.

This poses a problem in that contrasting Hard Brexit to perceived Tory economic competence, so that we can tag the message that Hard Brexit is a bad idea to something consonant, may simply reinforce positive perceptions of the Tories. Having only recently gone back to the dissonance drawing board the options below have thus far only been subject to limited doorstep testing.

When confronted with actual or prospective Tories I have tried suggesting that a willingness to go for a Hard Brexit or worse still no deal at all seems very Un-Conservative. This catches attention and appears unsettling. It can be followed up by tarring with the Labour brush; we expect Labour to take big gambles with our economic future but are very surprised to see the Conservatives taking such a huge financial risk. Then registering amazement that Maggie fought so hard to set up the single market but Theresa is willing to abandon it so thoughtlessly also seems to strike a chord. The concluding message that a big Lib Dem vote even in seats we might not win should discourage Theresa from going for a UKIP style Brexit then seems to fall on less stony ground.

I leave it for you to judge whether thinking about consonance and dissonance could contribute to fine tuning our messages, but it seems to work for the Brexiteers.

* Andrew Haldane is a former councillor and parliamentary candidate and current Chair of the Macclesfield local party and Vice Chair (Policy) of the NW Regional Party. In his earlier career, he worked in Marketing as a practitioner and later as an academic with an interest in Consumer Behavior applied to the shaping of Attitudes and Belief.