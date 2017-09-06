Is this any way to treat a work colleague? Layla Moran jeered as she questions PM about childcare

Asked my first question at #PMQs on the government’s misleading & failed free childcare policy. Unfortunately I didn’t get a proper answer. pic.twitter.com/LBrn828c8q — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) September 6, 2017

Layla Moran became the first of the Lib Dem newbie MPs to question the PM today. She asked a very reasonable question on underfunding of childcare and was met with the usual boorish jeering from Conservative MPs.

Layla took it all in good spirit as she retweeted an article in The Independent which commented on their behaviour.

There are now 208 women in the Commons, more than ever before. Yet instead of focusing on the barracking and bullying of women MPs in this instance, Bercow instead chose to convince his colleagues why Moran was worth listening to. Imagine if Bercow had jumped to the defence of a male MP. “He has deplorable views but excellent manners so Jacob Rees-Mogg will be heard!”, or, “He actually remembered his briefing today so Boris Johnson please ask your question!”

It’s not necessarily a misogyny thing, though. Julian Huppert scored for this sort of treatment every time he got up. The Tories clearly take exception to clever Lib Dem scientists.

It’s high time Bercow got serious with the jeerers. As I have said many times before, he should just throw them out. Their behaviour would shame a nursery.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings