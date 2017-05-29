Is this the best email of the election?

As clickbait goes, it is rather eye-catching, and I was intrigued.

And the first sentence drew me in:

Theresa May is about to lock down the internet. Will you let her?

There is only one response offered – but then there can only be one way to reply to the question – NO.

So I clicked, I signed the petition, I shared on Facebook. If I wasn’t convinced after the first question, the email then went on to invite me to click two further buttons which repeated the message in slightly different ways.

But there is a killer PS:

PS: Based on user feedback, we’ve been asked to include more GIFs in our email, so as a special reward for joining our fight, we’ll send you something extra special.

Who could resist that? I waited impatiently for the Thank You email. And was rewarded with … (Well, you’ll have to sign yourself to find out)

But seriously – please sign the petition and then, more importantly, share it on social media. Internet freedom may be a niche topic but is resonates strongly with many voters.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.