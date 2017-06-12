It could have been the economy, stupid

One of the strangest things about this last election was how little the economy featured. Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, was unseen. The Conservatives didn’t bother to cost their manifesto. Nobody wanted to talk about the Brexit black hole – not even the Liberal Democrats much, I mean couldn’t we have promised to fund £60bn of spending by not leaving the EU? It would have made the point.
Why? Theresa May and her advisers never really understood the economy, only that it was something that the Conservatives generally get the credit for being sounder on with the larger part of the electorate, and that if you say nothing, you have more freedom of action after you have won your big majority.
Labour, expecting to lose, promised the most cynical ‘retail offer’ of unaffordable spending commitments largely to middle income voters. In a normal election this would have been better scrutinised, but all they had to say was ‘fully costed’ and the Conservative attack failed.
More cynically still, Labour promised to go ahead with most of the Conservative welfare freeze, making a complete mockery of seven years of self-righteousness over food banks, and giving the poorest in society a right kicking, barely better than the Conservatives.
If you talk enough about fairness, you don’t actually have to do anything about it, and you can spend public money more efficiently to buy votes where they will have more electoral impact.
The Conservatives, meanwhile, neglected the ‘retail offer’ to the point of virtually admitting that everything under them would be terrible, making the electorate feel taken for granted, and making Corbyn’s false hope more attractive – even if you knew it was probably false.
Might it have been different if we had maintained the “Stronger Economy, Fairer Society” message all this time, to condemn Labour innumeracy, to condemn the Brexit black hole, to claim continuity from the strong and stable coalition years which delivered the fastest growth in the G7 and record numbers of jobs. We’ll never know. Who could have foretold how weak both the other parties were going to be on the economy.
But just as Labour never stop talking about the NHS, as a substitute for good policy, to entrench the perception that it is their issue, the Conservatives needed to talk about the economy. And for that they need a leader who understands the economy.
Labour, who lost the election facing a terrible Conservative campaign, may well have won with a decent leader, a credible offer on the economy, and some ability to show restraint when it comes to public spending.
Until then, it is only the Liberal Democrats that are for a stronger economy or a fairer society.
* Joe Otten is the candidate for Sheffield Heeley, a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
@ Joe “And for that they need a leader who understands the economy.”
I’m not sure any of them do! Do you? You say “the Conservatives didn’t bother to cost their manifesto.”
I won’t ask you about the cost of their or your manifesto but I’ll try you out on what might seem to be a very simple costing.
Say the Govt wanted to directly employ a teacher, a soldier, or a policeman who would expect a salary of about £30k pa. How much would he/she cost? Would you take into account that they pay £10k back straightaway in tax and NI? Would you take into account that the remaining £20k is then spent into the economy and so VAT receipts are thereby increased? Would you take into account the increase in taxation due to the multiplier effect of that money being spent and respent in the economy? So is the answer (approximately)?
a) £30k b) £20k c) £10k d) Nothing
So if we are proposing to recruit, say, 10,000 of such people how would you calculate how much income tax would need to be increased by?
If it was say 1p would you then take into account how the loss of the spending power imposed on everyone by that increase in taxation would impact on the revenue raised in VAT and other taxes?
See the problem? It’s not quite so easy as it may first appear!
Peter Martin
You make a good point about the net cost of a public sector employee, although the cost of the employee goes well beyond their salary of course, with pension (25% ish of salary), employers NI (paid to the government), workspace, work tools (computer, truncheon, etc)