It could have been the economy, stupid

One of the strangest things about this last election was how little the economy featured. Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, was unseen. The Conservatives didn’t bother to cost their manifesto. Nobody wanted to talk about the Brexit black hole – not even the Liberal Democrats much, I mean couldn’t we have promised to fund £60bn of spending by not leaving the EU? It would have made the point.

Why? Theresa May and her advisers never really understood the economy, only that it was something that the Conservatives generally get the credit for being sounder on with the larger part of the electorate, and that if you say nothing, you have more freedom of action after you have won your big majority.



Labour, expecting to lose, promised the most cynical ‘retail offer’ of unaffordable spending commitments largely to middle income voters. In a normal election this would have been better scrutinised, but all they had to say was ‘fully costed’ and the Conservative attack failed.

More cynically still, Labour promised to go ahead with most of the Conservative welfare freeze, making a complete mockery of seven years of self-righteousness over food banks, and giving the poorest in society a right kicking, barely better than the Conservatives.

If you talk enough about fairness, you don’t actually have to do anything about it, and you can spend public money more efficiently to buy votes where they will have more electoral impact.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, neglected the ‘retail offer’ to the point of virtually admitting that everything under them would be terrible, making the electorate feel taken for granted, and making Corbyn’s false hope more attractive – even if you knew it was probably false.

Might it have been different if we had maintained the “Stronger Economy, Fairer Society” message all this time, to condemn Labour innumeracy, to condemn the Brexit black hole, to claim continuity from the strong and stable coalition years which delivered the fastest growth in the G7 and record numbers of jobs. We’ll never know. Who could have foretold how weak both the other parties were going to be on the economy.

But just as Labour never stop talking about the NHS, as a substitute for good policy, to entrench the perception that it is their issue, the Conservatives needed to talk about the economy. And for that they need a leader who understands the economy.

Labour, who lost the election facing a terrible Conservative campaign, may well have won with a decent leader, a credible offer on the economy, and some ability to show restraint when it comes to public spending.

Until then, it is only the Liberal Democrats that are for a stronger economy or a fairer society.

* Joe Otten is the candidate for Sheffield Heeley, a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.