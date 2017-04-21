It’s Friday, there’s an election on, there must be a funny story about Willie Rennie and livestock

You just need to Google “Willie Rennie and pigs” to find the funniest moment of last year’s Holyrood election campaign.
Well, there’s another election on and Willie put the past behind him and went to see some lambs.
So far, so cute:
In case it wasn’t clear we’re in full scale election campaign mode, here’s Willie Rennie bottle feeding a lamb pic.twitter.com/gDRlwmEI8S
— Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) April 21, 2017
What could possibly go wrong?
Apart from the odd unfortunate camera angle.
It looks like Willie is on as exuberant form as ever. Here he is questioning the First Minister yesterday about whether full EU membership will be in the SNP manifesto? She gave him a complete non answer.
“The First Minister has only ever cared about independence” says @willie_rennie at #FMQs https://t.co/lUpDXnPrIy pic.twitter.com/WmwPoK78Rr
— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) April 20, 2017
There was, of course a serious side to the event. Here’s what Willie was trying to get across:
With less than two weeks until polling day Liberal Democrat candidates have a spring in their step.
Our Councillors have a powerful track record of service and action for their communities. They campaign all year round, not just at election time.
Now more people are saying they want that Liberal Democrat service and action in their community so are switching their support to our party.
Liberal Democrats will breathe life into more communities across Scotland with our positive agenda on mental health and education combined with our opposition to the council tax and yet another divisive independence referendum.
Willie Rennie, ewe have to take this opportunity to ram home our message in Scotland.
(sorry)
Willie’s photo opportunities are one of my favourite things about Scottish politics.