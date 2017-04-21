The Voice

It’s Friday, there’s an election on, there must be a funny story about Willie Rennie and livestock

By | Fri 21st April 2017 - 8:20 pm

You just need to Google “Willie Rennie and pigs” to find the funniest moment of last year’s Holyrood election campaign. 

Well, there’s another election on and Willie put the past behind him and went to see some lambs.

So far, so cute:

What could possibly go wrong?

Apart from the odd unfortunate camera angle.

It looks like Willie is on as exuberant form as ever. Here he is questioning the First Minister yesterday about whether full EU membership will be in the SNP manifesto? She gave him a complete non answer.

There was, of course a serious side to the event. Here’s what Willie was trying to get across:

With less than two weeks until polling day Liberal Democrat candidates have a spring in their step.

Our Councillors have a powerful track record of service and action for their communities. They campaign all year round, not just at election time.

Now more people are saying they want that Liberal Democrat service and action in their community so are switching their support to our party.

Liberal Democrats will breathe life into more communities across  Scotland with our positive agenda on mental health and education combined with our opposition to the council tax and yet another divisive independence referendum.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Alasdair Brooks 22nd Apr '17 - 9:35am

    Willie Rennie, ewe have to take this opportunity to ram home our message in Scotland.

    (sorry)

  • Fiona 22nd Apr '17 - 10:36am

    Willie’s photo opportunities are one of my favourite things about Scottish politics.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRobert Wootton 22nd Apr - 10:26am
    Leaving the EU is like leaving a secure job that you may not particularly like to go self- employed without knowing what job you are...
  • User AvatarAlan Depauw 22nd Apr - 10:21am
    @Peter Martin Since when, having lost a vote, should the minority knuckle under and shut up? That sounds like a rather Putin-Erdogan view of democracy.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd Apr - 10:08am
    I must admit that I don't understand Tim Farron's reasoning on the EU. He votes to have the referendum along with all other Lib Dem...
  • User AvatarRobin Grayson 22nd Apr - 9:48am
    Good morning folks. I regret I simply have no time to read the ins and outs of the debate. Here in Manchester we have put...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 22nd Apr - 9:48am
    She's not very clever. Debating requires thinking on one's feet, and she's used the same jokes about corbyn in PMQs every week, just about. So...
  • User AvatarColinW 22nd Apr - 9:37am
    It is entirely up to LibDem members whether to enter coalition & with which party. Not the Party Leader. Try reading our Constitution. A supermajority...