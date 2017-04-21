It’s Friday, there’s an election on, there must be a funny story about Willie Rennie and livestock

You just need to Google “Willie Rennie and pigs” to find the funniest moment of last year’s Holyrood election campaign.

Well, there’s another election on and Willie put the past behind him and went to see some lambs.

So far, so cute:

In case it wasn’t clear we’re in full scale election campaign mode, here’s Willie Rennie bottle feeding a lamb pic.twitter.com/gDRlwmEI8S — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) April 21, 2017

What could possibly go wrong?

Apart from the odd unfortunate camera angle.

It looks like Willie is on as exuberant form as ever. Here he is questioning the First Minister yesterday about whether full EU membership will be in the SNP manifesto? She gave him a complete non answer.

There was, of course a serious side to the event. Here’s what Willie was trying to get across: