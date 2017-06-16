It’s Jo v Bo as Lib Dems announce Shadow Cabinet

Tim Farron has tonight announced a new Shadow Cabinet to make use of the talents of the newly expanded Parliamentary Party

Jo Swinson was always going to get one of the big 3 jobs, and it will be her mission to bring Boris Johnson down to earth from his flights of fancy.

Vince, predictably, is back in his role as Shadow Chancellor and Tom Brake has an incredibly tough act to follow as he takes on the Brexit brief which was formerly held by Nick Clegg.

Ed Davey gets Home Affairs and Norman Lamb sticks with his field of expertise of Health.

One big omission is someone in the Commons to speak up on Welsh matters as we lost our only Welsh MP last week. Christine Humphreys will be in charge of this portfolio from the Lords.

The new MPs are playing to their strengths, too. Former journalist Christine Jardine gets Culture, Media and Sport. Former teacher Layla Moran gets education and Jamie Stone gets Scotland. Wera Hobhouse will be speaking on Refugees, Communities and local government.

The team also has a majority of women – 16 out of the 30.

Here is the full list:

Leader – Tim Farron MP

President – Baroness Sal Brinton

Deputy Leader – TBC

Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP

Chancellor – Vince Cable MP

Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP

Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP

Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP

Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP

Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP

Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP

Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP

Scotland – Jamie Stone MP

Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP

Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford

Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter

Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox

Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly

Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson

International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan

Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt

Justice – Jonathan Marks

Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys

Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP

London – Caroline Pidgeon AM

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP

Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby

Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham