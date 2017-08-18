Jamie Stone, the ferret and the pantomime dame

That’s a headline I never thought I’d write.
Online TV channel Core TV has been interviewing new MPs. It’s not a traditional political interview and is meant to be a light-hearted introduction to our new law makers.
Our Jamie Stone’s effort will make your mind boggle. It’s hilarious and has to be seen to be believed. Enjoy.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I’m impressed, he’d make a fine actor, and he seems like a really, really nice guy.
He is indeed a lovely guy. What you see here is what you get. He was a councillor for years before being the MSP from 1999-2011, then became councillor again. His last answer doesn’t surprise me at all – he won’t be interested in making a big splash at Westminster, much more keen on working the constituency.
There is more of Scotland north of Caithness, where Jo Grimond was an MP.