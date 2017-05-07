Jean Davis to fight Charles Kennedy’s old seat for the Liberal Democrats

Ross, Skye and Lochaber Liberal Democrats have selected Jean Davis to fight the seat held for 32 years by the much-missed Charles Kennedy:

From the Press and Journal:

The party has selected Jean Davis to fight for the Ross, Sky and Lochaber seat, who leader Willie Rennie said had the tenacity of a Highland terrier.

Mr Rennie said Ms Davis exemplified Lib Dem values of openness, tolerance and a united Britain.

She said: “I want to win back the seat for Charles Kennedy.

“Just like Charles I will passionately argue against independence and fight for the UK’s place in the European Union.

“The people of Ross, Skye and Lochaber deserve an MP who will put our area first, not independence.”

Ms Davis set out a range of policy priorities on transport and funding.

She said: “I will take action on issues from fuel costs to ferry fares and broadband to mobile phone coverage.

“I will speak for the Highlands against the centralisation of services to the central belt and ensure our area gets the funding it deserves for the NHS and council services – it has been short-changed by the SNP Government.

Scottish Lib Dem general election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said the race was on between the Lib Dems and the SNP.

He said: “This seat is a straight race between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.

“Jean Davis will provide a fresh voice for the people of Ross, Skye and Lochaber and deliver the change in the area that is needed.

“Liberal Democrats will be campaigning hard against another independence referendum and keeping the UK at the heart of Europe.”