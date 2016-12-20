Jedi is not a religion: official

A ruling from the Charity Commission yesterday, has determined that Jediism, the worship of the mythology of Star Wars, is not a religion. This marks the release of the latest Star Wars film, episode 3.5, Rogue One, which in deference to the Charity Commission’s ruling does not feature (spoilers?) a single proper Jedi Knight, though there is a blind kind-of-Jedi monk, with whom is the force, and who seems to do as much damage with a stick as a proper Jedi does with a light sabre.

I’ll confess I was ignorant that the Charities Commission’s powers and competence extended to determining the validity or frivolity of theological doctrines, and I now look forward to many more theological disputes being settled by the same good people.



Having said that they do seem to have blundered into the no man’s land of the culture wars, with observations (pdf) like

29. The Commission considers that there is insufficient evidence that Jediism and the Jedi Doctrine as promoted by TOTJO [Temple of the Jedi Order] is a sufficiently structured, organised or integrated system of belief to constitute a religion. There is insufficient evidence of an objective understanding of Jediism as opposed to a self-defining system which may be pursued outside the confines of a religion and in a secular manner.

and

33 … Given the lack of formality around the expression and promotion of values and behaviours coupled with the ability of individuals to interpret and develop their own guidelines, the Commission is not satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that TOTJO promotes doctrines and practice of benefit to the public.

This strikes me as a limited view of what religion is – something essentially defined by doctrines – which would not be recognised by many believers, while at the same time crediting recognised religions with attributes that are hotly disputed by outspoken atheists and secularists.

I accept these are difficult judgements to make, doubly so when you are required to maintain some sort of impartiality. But to cast the net so narrowly as to exclude the Jedi and simultaneously so widely as to include Scientology …

I should say, for what it’s worth I agree that the Jedi don’t promote a particularly ethical doctrine. If they hadn’t denied Anakin the love of both his mother and his wife he would not have become the monster he did. The vile anti-love doctrine of the Jedi must be considered a cause of all the crimes of the Empire. And for what? Denying love won’t defeat Xenu.

I do hope this can be cleared up in time for episode 8 of the Star Wars saga, and in the meantime I look forward to clarification from the Charities Commission on the nature of the Holy Spirit, the location of the Hidden Imam, and maybe even the existence of God for good measure.

I have been a little flippant and I hope nobody has been offended. The real issue here is that the Charities Commission has an impossible job in fairly judging what is religion and exactly what ethical doctrines would by their promotion benefit humankind. A liberal society is characterised by its freedom to dispute these things and thereby continuously improve its understanding of them. A quango can no more competently sit in judgement of religion than it can of politics or philosophy.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.