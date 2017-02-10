Jeremy Thorpe – ‘one of the bravest men in British politics’

On Monday night, the National Liberal Club was the august venue for the AGM of the Liberal Democrat History Group, followed by a talk by Ronald Porter entitled “Jeremy is innocent”.
The full title of the talk, which was presented personal views from Ronald Porter (who is an obituarist and food/wine writer for the Independent and other outlets) was:
The life and times of Jeremy (1929-2014) and Marion Thorpe (1926-2014) by Ronald Porter with some splendid help from Duncan Brack.
Michael Steed chaired the talk and Duncan Brack helped provide photographs for it.
All in all, it was a lovely evening, held in the Lady Violet room, with a very interesting talk, some fascinating photos and attractive music. This was my first visit to the National Liberal Club. I was blown away by the grand surroundings. It was all very “Lord Bonkers-ish” – I looked around in vain for the stained glass window commemorating the Bonham-Carter victory in the 1958 Torrington by-election.
So did the talk tell us anything we didn’t know? Well, I have to say that Ronald Porter presented a vast array of facts and anecdotes about Jeremy and Marion Thorpe. It was a very well rounded and interesting talk. It particularly gave me a much better awareness of Marion Thorpe – with her highly distinguished musical background and her first Royal marriage. This part of the talk certainly gave me new information. Who knew, for example, that Queen Mary had to eventually consent to the then Marion Stein’s first marriage, followed by assent from King George VI?
Mr Porter told us about the judge at Jeremy Thorpe’s trial, who was critical of witnesses for the prosecution. He mentioned that Peter Cook lampooned the judge by saying, assuming the person of Justice Cantley:
You are now to retire, as indeed should I, to carefully to consider your verdict of “Not Guilty”
Ronald Porter gave a very appreciative portrait of Jeremy Thorpe, outlining his many attributes and his championship of many causes. He ended by observing that his research for the talk had led him to conclude that Jeremy Thorpe was:
….one of the bravest men in British politics.
After the talk, there was a question and answer session which involved recollections from several people with deep knowledge of Jeremy Thorpe, who were his friends and colleagues.
You can find out more about the Liberal Democrat History Group here.
Well, they were a rum lot, weren’t they? An ex-MP with financial ‘issues’, a dog-killing gunman of questionable skill with reasons not to be totally honest about his involvement, and a principal witness who was all too easily painted as a fantasist given his tendency to embellish his life story. The judge’s summing-up may well have seemed biased, and Peter Cook’s parody was a good one, but there was never much chance of a conviction while the prosecution rested on the evidence of those three.
Paul , this interests me. I would have liked to have gone to it , I was at the similar Liberal Democrat History Group event about Roy Jenkins, a particular favourite of mine, in the Summer at the House of Lords , and after speaking at it , and popping in a few impressions , as I do, was delighted none other than Lord Steel , one of the main speakers came over to me to compliment me on my impression of Tony Benn! What a nice fellow, that man of Steel !
I am perpetually baffled by Thorpe. I remember him well in the era when I was not much more than a tiny tot, and still in primary school when he was all over the news scandal and all. Was he innocent ? I have read and viewed stuff that makes me go from , of course , to, who knows ! As a leader he was interesting , entertaining and imaginative.But not an ideas man at all, like Grimond. He was certainly wreckless even if innocent, to think he could stand for and be leader with a double life.
His mistake was not coming out as bi in an era when that would have been possible but difficult. Had he , in the seventies resigned because he had been blackmailed, and explained what truth there was in the past association with Scott, he would have become a LGBT hero.
Brave ? Of course … not ? Who knows?
Hm.
“It was all very “Lord Bonkerish”. I think you mean ‘Lord Bonkers’, Liberator’s celebrated columnist. I shudder to think what ‘Lord Bonker’ might have been commemorated for!
The court case against Thorpe was given page after page in the Times. (until the newspaper suspended publication) Way overblown.
When I met him he struck me as very much being rather too personally motivated. So much for having heroes.
And a Hmmmmm from me.
One of the few advantages of advancing age is one remembers and had personal dealings with personages unfamiliar to modern political babes in arms. Perhaps the nicest was dear old Lucy Masterman whose husband was in Asquith’s cabinet. You’d have loved her, Lorenzo.
And, then there was John Jeremy T.
Jeremy undoubtedly had charm, wit and humour….. when it suited him….. and he could make a good speech…. though not as rousing as Jo. For the rest, as Deep Throat advised at Watergate…….. “Follow the Money!”.
My personal sympathy is reserved for Rinka.
Thanks Mark – I have changed it to “Lord Bonkers-ish”
Lord Bonkers can look after himself – he always speaks fondly of Rinka – but I would love to hear more of David’s memories of Lucy Masterman.
Here husband Charles is one of my political heroes.