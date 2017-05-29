Jo Swinson on support for victims of domestic violence and abuse

Jo Swinson has been responding to the Conservative plans on domestic violence.

Domestic violence and abuse is a horrific stain on our society and still all too often a hidden crime. Everything that can be done must be done to eradicate it once and for all. But let us be clear actions speak louder than words and Conservative cuts to local authorities have meant that funding for domestic abuse services have suffered, with some services having to refuse referrals from victims due to a lack of capacity. Victims need more than just platitudes and unless the Conservatives are willing to invest the resources needed then nothing will change. The Liberal Democrats would support victims of domestic violence and abuse and help them secure justice by reviewing the investigation, prosecution, procedures and rules of evidence in cases of sexual and domestic violence and guarantee funding for legal aid in domestic violence cases.

Jo is, of course, correct. Support for the victims of domestic abuse lies with local Councils. And we all know that the Conservatives have been loading extra responsibilities on to local government. At the same time they have been cutting the funding given to Councils out of general taxation. All of this is in order to prop up the fiction that the Conservatives are a party of low taxation.

Councils are required to provide certain core services, so the impact of cuts to funding is always felt on the non-statutory services, such as youth work and domestic violence services, which have to bear the brunt. And local residents conveniently blame the Councils instead of the Government.