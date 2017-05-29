Jo Swinson on support for victims of domestic violence and abuse

Jo Swinson has been responding to the Conservative plans on domestic violence.
Domestic violence and abuse is a horrific stain on our society and still all too often a hidden crime. Everything that can be done must be done to eradicate it once and for all. But let us be clear actions speak louder than words and Conservative cuts to local authorities have meant that funding for domestic abuse services have suffered, with some services having to refuse referrals from victims due to a lack of capacity.
Victims need more than just platitudes and unless the Conservatives are willing to invest the resources needed then nothing will change.
The Liberal Democrats would support victims of domestic violence and abuse and help them secure justice by reviewing the investigation, prosecution, procedures and rules of evidence in cases of sexual and domestic violence and guarantee funding for legal aid in domestic violence cases.
Jo is, of course, correct. Support for the victims of domestic abuse lies with local Councils. And we all know that the Conservatives have been loading extra responsibilities on to local government. At the same time they have been cutting the funding given to Councils out of general taxation. All of this is in order to prop up the fiction that the Conservatives are a party of low taxation.
Councils are required to provide certain core services, so the impact of cuts to funding is always felt on the non-statutory services, such as youth work and domestic violence services, which have to bear the brunt. And local residents conveniently blame the Councils instead of the Government.
Jo is one of the most attractive and eloquent personalities we have.
She has sometimes concentrated her very understandable enthusiasm for issues that relate to gender, on issues that get press coverage that makes her seem like a single issue politician. I feel this has been unfortunate, because she is not this at all, and her views are very inclusive and sensible.
This matter here is very important and deserves consideration. We as a party suffer because of the cuts in the coalition, which should be past tense, but are not , because the immediate economic crisis has long gone and thus austerity has lost its potency , if it ever had it other than in peoples dislike for it.
The Labour party offering is very fantastical, promising too much is unbelievable.
We are getting it right more than not as Jo is here. I want to see more of her on more issues of interest to more people , and issues that effect fewer , but can effect many , very deeply, but that are vital, like this one.