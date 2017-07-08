The Voice

Jo Swinson’s message for Pride 2017: Love Happens here

By | Sat 8th July 2017 - 3:15 pm

Here is Deputy Leader Jo Swinson’s message for Pride 2017. The text is below:

Pride is a colourful, energetic celebration of freedom, love and acceptance. Each year I am amazed as thousands of people of all sexualities take to the streets in the name of freedom and equality.

I am proud to stand with the LGBT community in the continuous fight for a more open, tolerant and united society.

This year’s theme “Love Happens Here”, reminds us that we ought to celebrate love wherever we find it and defiantly oppose the forces of bigotry, hate and division.

This is an historic year, as it marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK and I’m thrilled that in that time we have managed to secure more LGBT rights – such as the introduction of same-sex marriage, championed by Liberal Democrat Lynne Featherstone.

Let us celebrate our triumphs and remind the word of the courage, strength and vibrancy of this incredible community.

Thank you to everyone that has made this year’s celebrations possible.

Here is some of the LGBT+ Lib Dems contingent

And in case you missed it, here’s a reminder of Alex Cole-Hamilton’s brilliant speech at Pride Edinburgh a few weeks ago.

One Comment

  • Katharine Pindar 8th Jul '17 - 3:36pm

    Absolutely agree, Jo. Prejudice of all kinds must be eliminated, as our leader Tim Farron expects. He has led us with truth and honour towards that goal of an open, free and united society where everyone is valued and respected, defended LGTB rights at all times, and has not hit back when prejudice has also been shown to him.

