John Pugh to stand down as an MP

By | Wed 19th April 2017 - 5:23 pm

John Pugh has announced that he won’t be fighting the General Election in his Southport constituency.

From the BBC:

John Pugh, MP for Southport, said he planned to retire next month, but “did not bank on the prime minister’s opportunism” in calling an election.
He said he did not want to work through “the nightmare chaos of Brexit” in the next parliament.
The local constituency party will now choose a new candidate from an all-woman shortlist.

Mr Pugh said in a statement: “I was going to announce my retirement from Westminster politics in my own time this May after what will be successful local elections.”
He said he planned to continue in local politics, but felt it was “the right time to step down and begin a new chapter in my life”.

Our thanks to John for his work over the past 16 years.

