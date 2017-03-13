Antony Hook

Join @timfarron for Euro campaign photos at conference

By | Mon 13th March 2017 - 4:17 pm
I’m really proud to be the Liberal Democrats’ Brexit Spokesman for the South East.  Working with Nick Clegg, our national Brexit spokesman, to hold the government to account and fight for the true national interest could not be more important.

One of the most successfully ways to communicate a message is visually. Pictures speak loudly.

I would like to mention two opportunities, if you are coming to party conference this weekend, to join photos that you can use at a local level.

First, we know that hard Brexit is putting our future under the axe. No-one voted for the Brexit axe to fall on family budgets, jobs and investment.

So, I have designed, and the Lib Dem European Group have produced, a banner to make the point.

Come and stand with us and the banner to make the point that we don’t want the Brexit axe falling on our future.

Secondly, we all know that Tim Farron is the standard bearer for people in Britain who are proud to be European.

So, Tim will be bringing the flag of Europe and the Union Jack for a big group photo with that as well.  With time permitting there should also be a chance for individual photos with Tim and the flag.

I hope you will come and join these two chances for great photos.  Here are the details:

DATE:  20 March 2017

WHERE: Out the front of Barbican (the conference)

WHEN: 5.30pm for the Brexit Axe banner / 5.45pm for Tim Farron and the flag

ANY QUESTIONS? You can tweet me @antonyhook

 

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.

