Julian Huppert

Julian Huppert writes…Why you need to be in the hall at 9 am tomorrow

Fri 15th September 2017

here are two really important events happening tomorrow at the Lib Dem Conference. One at the beginning of the day, and one right at the end.

I normally spend the Friday and Saturday of Conference just encouraging people to buy tickets for the wonderful #LibDemDisco. It’s a fantastic event, with wonderful guest DJs, and you really ought to be there on Saturday night. Tickets will be available!

But there’s something else I really need you to do – and the party needs you to do, at about 9.10 in the morning, inside the auditorium.

I will be moving a suspension of standing orders to allow us to debate our policy on the EU on Sunday – not just listening through another consultation. This is such a crucial issue for our country, for our party, and for our fundamental values, that we cannot just sit back and wait before determining democratically at this conference what we will do.

Yes, I know, it’s early, on the first day of conference. Yes, I know, you normally don’t bother to attend the Report of the Federal Conference Committee. (Shame!) But this time it matters. We need you there.

Please come along – there will be two votes, and I urge you to vote in favour both times. Vote for us to have a debate at this conference to set a clear, bold policy. Vote for us not to waste time and effort by delaying. Waiting until the next conference, or needing to go through all the effort of a Special Conference, isn’t the answer.

I look forward to seeing you there tomorrow at 09.10 in the morning for the important task of ensuring we do the right thing politically, and then at 10:30 tonight for the important task of dancing and celebrating – hopefully!

* Julian Huppert was the Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge from 2010-15

