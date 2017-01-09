Mary Reid

Keep Britain in the Single Market

By | Mon 9th January 2017 - 8:57 am

As Caron mentioned yesterday a petition been posted on the Liberal Democrat website ahead of a possible statement from the Prime Minister today. It says:

Leaked documents suggest that the Conservatives are getting ready to take Britain out of the Single Market.

Leaving the Single Market would be deeply damaging for jobs, businesses and the economy.

Don’t let the Tories push our economy’s self-destruct button – add your name today and support our campaign to keep Britain in the Single Market.

You can sign it here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMick Taylor 9th Jan - 3:18am
    The real question that needs to be tackled is who will do the dirty work in our public services and in homes for the elderly,...
  • User AvatarGlenn 9th Jan - 1:46am
    Katherine, Interesting post. But to me the main myths about mass immigration on the present scale is that it is driven by need. It only...
  • User AvatarJohn Hall 9th Jan - 1:28am
    Matt: Compulsory voting is no answer - you'd be asking un/misinformed people to vote on the basis of the lie they liked most or on...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 9th Jan - 12:24am
    It seems to me there has been an almost hysterical reaction lately to the renewed idea that the UK has allowed in far too many...
  • User Avatarmatt 8th Jan - 11:48pm
    @James Absolutely, great post I especially love you last paragraph, "Here’s a game for the Lib Dems to play – every candidate who wants full...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jan - 11:45pm
    @ Stuart - sorry, forgot to reply to you (not because you spelled my first name wrongly!). Yes, of course I accept there is a...