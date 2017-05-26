Kirsty Williams on the “divisive” political atmosphere

Former Welsh Lib Dem Leader Kirsty Williams has spoken out about the unpleasant divisiveness of our political atmosphere after one of her team was racially abused and she had the unsettling experience of a man making a shooting gesture and telling her Liberals should be shot.

From Wales Online:

Describing the change she has seen since the EU referendum, she said: “I think ever since the Brexit vote I think politics has become very divisive in a way I haven’t witnessed in all these years and I think in some ways that has unleashed something where the country is very, very, very divided and that’s to be regretted and unfortunately I don’t see how that divide is going to be healed.” Acknowledging the responsibility of politicians to take care in the language they use, she said: “I think all politicians at all times need to be mindful about how they express their arguments. “There are legitimate arguments to be expressed but words are powerful and the influence politicians have is powerful and therefore there is a responsibility on all of us to be very mindful about how we conduct ourselves and the language we use.

She described what had happened to her volunteer and the effect that has on people:

“Unfortunately it just seems that this kind of discourse is becoming the norm. We’ve had a volunteer racially abused this week. “She feels that she can’t go and deliver any leaflets because she was racially abused while just out delivering leaflets.” The volunteer was someone who wanted to “do her bit in support of the values she believed in and unfortunately feels she won’t be able to do that again”. The AM fears such experiences will stop people from getting involved in politics. “That’s the issue, isn’t it,” she said. “Why would people want to put themselves and potentially their families through this?

Read on to find out how she reacted to a Conservative sign being planted in her hedge.

I do agree with Kirsty that politics can be pretty vicious at the moment. I am not sure it’s any worse than when I started out back in the 80s, though. It did calm down for a while in the late 90s. It used to be Labour who were the worst. Power came too easy to them and they responded with an aggressive arrogance to anyone who tried to take it from them.

It’s a bit like that with the SNP at the moment. They are in real trouble in a fair few seats across Scotland. We are pushing them hard in Edinburgh West, East Dunbartonshire, North East Fife, Argyll and the Highlands. They are responding with vicious leaflets and the other night two of us were yelled at by SNP supporters while out leafletting in different parts of Edinburgh West. They used an almost identical script.

Standing up for what you believe in is really important – and when our core liberal values are under threat as they have never before been in my lifetime, we really have no choice. That’s going to mean you take abuse from time to time, but there is also a great sense of solidarity even across party politics at times. We can’t allow the actions of a few idiots to silence us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings