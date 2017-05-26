Labour and the Tories are talking about the IRA but, as ever, not about Ireland

The recent revelations about Diane Abbott’s support for Irish nationalists in the 1980s have not been particularly surprising. For many old enough to remember the horrendous violence and terror the IRA inflicted on people, such support is unpalatable; but we already knew that, as a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, she was likely to have shared his rigidly anti-West approach to world affairs. Criticism of the British State’s policies can of course be healthy, and indeed must be present in a functioning democracy. But in the pattern of Corbyn‘s criticisms there seemed to be something more extreme, an apparent dislike of the State that led him to become close to IRA leaders. The claim that he was purely concerned with peace is rather belied by the absence of his reaching out to any unionists prior to the creation of Stormont in 1998.

It is not wrong for the Conservatives and the national newspapers to be pointing out these things. Many people of voting age are too young to have experienced the IRA threat. But there is another reason that people should be aware of Corbyn’s perspective, and which the Conservatives are not highlighting: understanding Corbyn’s views is relevant to the situation we find ourselves in right now.

It is noticeable that, even recently, Corbyn has only condemned the IRA in the vaguest possible terms while pointing out that force was used by the State too. He believes in a united Ireland. And that is of course legitimate, but were he to become Prime Minister it would have potentially profound implications for Northern Ireland on account of Brexit, and would change completely the dynamic of discussions around the future of a border that has extraordinary political significance.

In wanting to shore up support for her own strong and stable, and of course unionist leadership, you might expect Theresa May to be pointing out this particular question mark over Corbyn’s candidacy for the role of Brexit Prime Minister. But the focus of the Conservatives is far removed from the future of Northern Ireland. Consistent with their appallingly vacuous, blithe and infrequent comments on this most serious of situations since the 24 June, the Tories are still carefully avoiding any meaningful discussion about what their own extreme form of Brexit – outside the Customs Union as well as the Single Market – could entail for Northern Ireland, and the threat it poses to the frictionless border.

The implications of Brexit for peace and prosperity in the region were largely ignored in the referendum debate, and they are being entirely ignored in the Tory and Labour campaigns now. But if and when Theresa May eventually gets back to work after her seven-week General Election diversion, it may not be long before it is apparent why Ireland has been so assiduously overlooked.

* Sarah Tebbit has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since 2014.