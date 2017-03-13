Labour crumbles into farce but Lib Dems stand firm in opposition to Article 50 Bill

It’s time to report the Labour Party to Advertising Standards or something. They certainly shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves an opposition after they have spectacularly failed to provide any on the most crucial issue of our time.

The amazing Lib Dem Press Office has been providing some rather entertaining commentary as the country falls apart.

While they are on the exploratory, fact finding mission to god knows where, we will actually serve the function of being an opposition. https://t.co/QkavYYfkJS — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) March 13, 2017

.@UKLabour decide that far from being content with not being fit for government, they have to prove they are not fit for opposition either. — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) March 13, 2017

And Jeremy Corbyn’s diary has had a few alterations this evening. One to file under “You couldn’t make it up.”

This morning, LabourList reported that Corbyn and John McDonnell would speak at an NUS/Momentum Rally aimed at protecting the rights of EU citizens, in Parliament Square.

Jeremy Corbyn fails to turn up to his own "emergency" Brexit rally. https://t.co/Se9j9dxTcO pic.twitter.com/BVNz25SGYL — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 13, 2017

Yep. Corbyn pulled out of addressing demo after pointed out he's whipping Lab MPs to vote for law failing to deliver what protest wants! https://t.co/SX8aXDspkT — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 13, 2017

Good job it’s not about anything important….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings