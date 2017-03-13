Caron Lindsay

Labour crumbles into farce but Lib Dems stand firm in opposition to Article 50 Bill

By | Mon 13th March 2017 - 9:38 pm

It’s time to report the Labour Party to Advertising Standards or something. They certainly shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves an opposition after they have spectacularly failed to provide any on the most crucial issue of our time.

The amazing Lib Dem Press Office has been providing some rather entertaining commentary as the country falls apart.

And Jeremy Corbyn’s diary has had a few alterations this evening. One to file under “You couldn’t make it up.”

This morning, LabourList reported that Corbyn and John McDonnell would speak at an NUS/Momentum Rally aimed at protecting the rights of EU citizens, in Parliament Square.

Good job it’s not about anything important….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

9 Comments

  • Tony Greaves 13th Mar '17 - 9:41pm

    Here in the Lords most of the Labour Party have gone home, and their spokesperson (Bness Hayman) attacked us for standing by the amendment she supported first time round.

    Labour are a disgrace.

  • Eddie Sammon 13th Mar '17 - 9:49pm

    I’ve argued strongly against using the Lords before but this is about fundamental rights and hardly anyone in Britain wants to see EU migrants deported.

    I’m surprised at the weakness of Labour’s decision to abandon seemingly all amendments after one round of parliamentary ping pong. What is the point in the Lords if it only delays things for a week. Fundamental democratic reform is needed.

  • Richard Hall 13th Mar '17 - 9:51pm

    The question is will Momentum realise that Jeremy Corbyn is just a bad messenger for their cause, (after all Owen Jones has), or will they carry on off the cliff he is taking the Labour Party?

  • matt 13th Mar '17 - 10:08pm

    This is what Lady Hayter, the shadow Brexit minister, said about the Lib Dems’ motives in pushing this amendment to a vote.

    I’ll take no lessons from the Liberal Democrats who confessed to me outside the chamber that this is appealing to their core vote and they are piling on members because of it. So we are here to move an amendment to help them make members. Well, that may be suitable for them. That is not taking this House as a legislative body seriously.

    Quite right Lady Hayter
    The Commons and the Lords legislated for an in / out referendum
    The country voted to leave the EU
    The elected Commons legislated to trigger article 50 “unamended”
    The Lords tried to insert some amendments that were rejected by the “elected” house of parliament.
    Now it is entirely right that the lords back down and recognises the supremacy of the house of commons and the democratic will of the people.

    The quicker Theresa May now triggers article 50 and gets round the negotiating table the better.

  • malc 13th Mar '17 - 10:45pm

    “I will forgive no one who does not respect the sovereign voice of the British people once it has spoken. Whether it is a majority of 1% of 20%, when the British people have spoken you do what they command. Either you believe in democracy or you do not.”

    The words of Paddy Ashdown on brexit night when most people were predicting a remain win.

  • Huw Dawson 13th Mar '17 - 11:01pm

    Quite a few Brexiteers on here tonight. This wasn’t about Brexit, it was about the right to remain and the HoC having a say on the final deal – I don’t recall that being on the ballot.

  • Roland 13th Mar '17 - 11:06pm

    “Either you believe in democracy or you do not.”

    Clearly the majority of Westminster MP’s don’t believe in democracy nor in the sovereignty of Parliament!

    Whilst I can understand them not being too fussed about the first amendment concerning Non-UK EU citizens living in the UK, I find it absolutely astounding that they voted down the second amendment. Now they have no way to hold the government to account, so once again they show that the fundamental problem that resulted in the referendum, wasn’t power being exercised by Brussels but the Westminster Parliament not wanting to actually take responsibility, hold the executive to account and wield power.

    The laugh is that – once the Lords rubber stamps the unamended bill, T.May will be free to reach any agreement she deems fit, including one that disregards the “wishes of the people” (ie. remain) and there isn’t anything Westminster can do about it, in fact through this vote they will be bound to accept whatever agreement she reaches…

  • Tynan 13th Mar '17 - 11:29pm

    Roland, it is a bit surprising, I have never been in favour of a referendum on the deal but would have expected parliament to support the Lords amendment for a meaningful vote on the terms of any deal or otherwise…interesting, are they just washing their hands of it and giving the Tories all the rope they think they need?

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 13th Mar '17 - 11:33pm

    @Tony Greaves: It’s not like you to be this charitable:-).

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTynan 13th Mar - 11:29pm
    Roland, it is a bit surprising, I have never been in favour of a referendum on the deal but would have expected parliament to support...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 13th Mar - 11:28pm
    Brilliant. Give my love to Jackie. She is such a brilliant candidate.
  • User AvatarTynan 13th Mar - 11:18pm
    Interesting if expected bad timing on behalf of Nicola. If there is to be an indyref2 then I think the planning and terms need to...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 13th Mar - 11:16pm
    Despite the name I have only a little Scottish blood, and I hesitate to join this deate having only lived in Scotland for one year...
  • User AvatarP.J. 13th Mar - 11:07pm
    Yes. Bit tired and depressed at this point, but I can't turn by back on this fight. So I will get up in the morning...
  • User AvatarRoland 13th Mar - 11:06pm
    "Either you believe in democracy or you do not." Clearly the majority of Westminster MP's don't believe in democracy nor in the sovereignty of Parliament!...