Labour fail to back Single Market

A cross party amendment to keep Britain in the Single Market was lost yesterday by 299 votes to 136 after Labour Lords who voted were mostly against, and Conservatives turned out in greater numbers.
Liberal Democrat leader in the Lords Dick Newby commented.
By far the best option for our economy is to stay in the Single Market. Unfortunately Theresa May’s Government is hell bent on dragging us towards a hard Brexit.
Whatever deal May comes back with is quite simply not going to be as good as remaining in the Single Market. That is why we voted to ask her to think again on this vital issue.
It is extremely disappointing that Labour chose not support this amendment despite the costs of a hard Brexit on working people’s jobs and prosperity.
It is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the true opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government.
Other reactions include
The Lords is full. People flooding in to vote on Single Market. Because #Labour won't support, this will be lost. Such terrible opposition.
— Lindsay Northover (@LPNorthover) February 27, 2017
Last night Lab leaders in Lords killed attempt to keep us in Single Market. 33 Lab rebelled, 119 didn't vote, 53 voted with Tories. Awful. pic.twitter.com/ckFLzwscAw
— Paul Strasburger (@LordStras) February 28, 2017
Brexit: Labour criticised for voting with Tories in Lords against single market amendment – Politics live https://t.co/XwtaBbjCJc
— Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) February 28, 2017
Were any reasons given for this capitulation? It seems that anything less than hard Brexit is to be described as ignoring the referendum. Never mind that the referendum did not specify hard or soft, and that waverers were assured – were promised – that co-operation would continue where it is in everybody’s interests. On any other policy, a decent opposition would not only support amendments to defend the public interest, but would refuse to vote with the government unless those amendments were accepted. The majority in the Lords is failing not only to give any voice to the 48% but is abandoning the wiser half of the 52% too.
* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
The Labour party are disgusting.
The rise of UKIP out of the back benches of the Tory party scared both moderate Conservatives and the Labour party into first the wrong referendum at the wrong time and now into a hard Brexit which wasn’t on the table. At the same time UKIP is falling on it’s knees, it’s members returning to the Conservative party (or trying to make friends with Trump) and a voice calling for internal political reform is being lost. It feels as if those wanting to “take back control” only ever wanted to take back control for a political party which has been in power most of any of our lifetimes. Attacks on Labour and UKIP forgets that this is a problem caused by Tories, driven by Tories and with Tories (the nastiest ones) being the ultimate winner while the majority lose out.